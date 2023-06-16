Music Plus: June 16

Support the Free Press. Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters. Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984. Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.
Air Guitar Championship @ Aces High Saloon 6/17
Do you have epic, shredding air-guitar skills that have gone unappreciated? Fret no more, your time has come! Saturday night at Aces High Saloon will feature the 2023 US Air Guitar Championship tournament that, according to the venue, is the biggest one yet. The competition spans 23 cities, so let's make SLC the reigning champs. It's all for a good cause, of course; proceeds from the competition go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, an organization that helps fight against cancer and offer life saving resources. There are 20 entry spots in the championship, so head online now to see if there's still entries. If not, enjoy the incredible air guitar skills that will be displayed! Come witness some of the best shredding in town on Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m. This is a 21+ event only and tickets are $5 at the door. If you want to enter as a contestant, go to usairguitar.com.
Leetham: New single "Empty" out today
One of SLC's favorite queer pop artists has a fresh new hit out today that's perfect for all of your summer jam needs. As per usual, the singer/songwriter has fun, airy electronic beats in the background overlaid with their strong and distinguished voice. The music is upbeat, but the lyrics are more on the contemplative side. "'Empty' is about celebrating loneliness," Leetham said. The single is streaming everywhere today, and be sure to catch Leetham at any shows this summer so you can hear this fresh track live.
New Music Venue Granary Live Now Open
If there's anything Utah needs more of, it's amazing venues to catch your favorite acts—especially during the summer. Granary Live is a new outdoor music venue smack dab in downtown SLC. "With state of the art production, the capability to accommodate 7,000 fans and connect the SLC community with top-tier talent – Granary Live is born to amplify the cultural offerings of Salt Lake City and further establish its namesake neighborhood, arguably one of Salt Lake City’s most historic and vibrant, as a maker’s space housing businesses of all types," they say on their site. There's some big names coming through Granary Live that you won't want to miss, so don't sleep on checking them out! They've got artists like Shaggy, Tyga and Ludacris coming through, on top of the 13th annual Utah Beer Fest in August. Check them out now at granarylive.com/events.