Music Plus: June 9

Nathaniel Greene
Carson Ferris
The summer excitement is not dying down anytime soon, so check out these awesome events and new music from local musicians!
Carson Ferris: new single "Crazy" out June 16
Young indie-pop artist Carson Ferris
is back again with a fresh, new single entitled “Crazy.” “This song has it all: teenage angst, rock beat, na na nas, and a rap,” he said. Recorded at the wonderful June Audio in Provo, this new single from Ferris has more of a rock vibe than his previous work, telling the story of someone pursuing something even though the odds are stacked against them.
Ostensibly, the song is about a couple that people say are too young to be together. In actuality, Carson wrote it about feeling like he’s too young to be pursuing a music career, or feeling like he’s being seen as too young to be taken seriously. “I wrote the song ‘Crazy’ when I was 11 years old, after being challenged to write a love song," Ferris said.” I was unsure how to write a love song, so I decided to write about my love for music and what it's like to be trying to make it in the music industry as an 11-year-old. The song has a more crunchy, rock vibe than some of my other work. In the song, people are saying it’s crazy that I think I could ever be with the girl I like, that I’m too young, and stuff like that. But the song is actually about my passion for music and how I’m determined to make it as a musician, no matter what anyone says.”
Wise beyond his years, Ferris continues to put out high quality work, incredible for any 13-year-old. “Crazy” will be streaming everywhere June 16.
The City Library Summer Concert Series
Not only does The City Library provide us with all of our book needs, they give us some great concerts to go to! From now clear until September, The City Library has live shows at several branches that feature artists of various genres and styles. You'll find shows at the Anderson-Foothill, Chapman, Day-Riverside and Sprague branches. Some of the artists coming out to shows are Alicia Stockman, Joey Brandin, Darling & Debonair, Stage Fright, Scott Lippitt, Cassette Drift, Number One Babe Team, The Dirt House and many more. Head to events.slcpl.org/summermusic
to get specific dates and times for shows.