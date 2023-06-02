Music Plus: June 2

click to enlarge
June is absolutely chock full of events—musical and otherwise. Below are a few things you should check out, or be sure to remember.
Ogden Music Festival kicks off June 2
The 15th annual Ogden Music Festival starts on Friday, June 2 and goes through Sunday, June 4. The lineup for this massive outdoor event is absolutely insane, and fans of acoustic, folk and Americana-type music will not want to miss it. Tickets are still available at ofoam.org
, and the event was moved from Fort Buenaventura to Ogden BDO (600 N. Depot Drive) due to flooding at the original location.
Pride Month begins
There are countless shows and musical events happening for Pride Month
across the state. If you're looking for a way to celebrate, there's probably an event near you to observe and honor the month with some fun. Utah Pride Festival 2023 starts Thursday, June 1 continuing through Sunday, June 4. The calendar events is extensive, but music-wise there’s an opening concert, Loud and Queer, starting on Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m. Details and tickets for the show can be found at utahpridecenter.org
.
First Zepstone Festival
This brand new festival is a unique multifaceted event that includes a launch party, visual art, vendors, live musical performances and film screenings that showcase local independent Utah artists. There are many different events associated with the Zepstone Festival, but let's highlight the musical portion. Organizers of Zepstone have curated some of the finest bands from around the state, including Ginger and the Gents, SLAM (Salt Lake Academy of Music- youth performers), Dick Earls, Electric Witness and Terence Hansen. "Our goal for the Zepstone Festival is to connect artists with their communities and to promote networking across multiple art media," said Alicia Oberle Farmer, festival founder and director. For a complete list of events, tickets and more information, head to zifa.eventive.org/welcome
