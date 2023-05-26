Music Plus May 26

click to enlarge
Another week, another list of great music news. Hope you're having a very musical summer so far, readers!
Number One Babe Team: debut album See You Later out 6/9, plus release show
When we last caught up with Number One Babe Team back in early February
, they dropped hints regarding their debut album and some of the inspiration behind it. Like for many others, the group had extra time during the pandemic to sit with their thoughts, and that's where this album comes from. The album will include their 2021 single “Fever American Dream,” a summer song with punchy lyrics all about that good old “American dream.” There's plenty more to explore on this debut, including the heart-wrenching beginning to the album “Some Time” It starts out slow with melancholy lyrics and soft guitar that reflect that bummer feeling you get when things are heavy. Number One Babe Team will debut See You Later
on BandCamp June 2, followed by a release everywhere June 9. That evening they'll hit the stage at The International
with guests Musor and Goldie and The Guise. Catch the 21+ show at 8 p.m. that evening for $5 before the show and $6.90 the day of.
Leetham: new single “Empty” out June 16, plus release show
After Leetham’s unforgettable self-titled album
dropped in 2022, we’ve been waiting with bated breath to see what's next. The answer comes in the form of a new single from them called “Empty,” a new song with that signature Leetham sound: deep and meaningful lyrics paired with light and airy pop elements that allow you to find something new each time you listen. You can presave “Empty” now via Leetham’s Instagram. Then, once June 15 rolls around, you can go see them perform it live for the first time at The Boardwalk
Friday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m. with guests Cody Himself and Dahbose. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
Das Energi lineup announced, tickets on sale now
Das Energi at The Great Saltair is an absolute mecca for lovers of EDM. Each year the festival goes all out to please fans, and this year is no different. The lineup for 2023 features includes but is not limited to: INZO, Emorfik, Kaivon, Kream, Ravenscoon, Tape B, Disco Lines, Crystal Skies, Evan Giia, Godlands, auz, Valentino Khan, Deorro, Tchami, Timmy Trumpet, Audien, Dabin, Whethan, Anna Lunoe, Aluna, Noizu, Dombresky, Nostalgix, Omnom, and Chapter & Verse, Ghengar, PhaseOne, Liquid Stranger, Peekaboo and Tvboo. This is just a taste of what’s to come, so be sure to head over to dasenergifestival.com for more details. The festival is on August 11 -12 with tickets going on sale now. Tickets
are sold in one- and two-day passes, and are 21+. Head to Das Energi’s website for prices, payment plans and all of the details needed to make your festival experience as best as it can be.
Salt Lake Academy of Music (SLAM) summer camps starting soon
SLAM is an incredible organization that provides after school and summer camps
for the youth in the area. Their programs will let kids dive into trying new things like playing instruments, writing songs, recording, the works. The Rock Band camp in particular takes kids on a journey starting from learning to sing and play instruments, to fully producing a song, to performing that song live at the end of a week. If you have a young person at home who wants to learn a new musical skill, SLAM summer camps might be just what they need. Camps run all through June and July, head to slamslc.org for a full list of dates and prices for activities.