Music Plus: May 12

click to enlarge
-
Shervin Lainez
-
Carsie Blanton
Hello, and happy summer dear readers! The music blog has been gone for a time, but it's back and in full force. Please check out this great music news from our incredible local scene.
Faultline Folk Summer Shows
Faultline Folk is a private backyard venue that was created to connect musicians with their community. There are three shows scheduled for this summer, perfect for if you want to get away and enjoy great music with the Salt Lake Valley as your backdrop. Find tickets at faultlinefolk.com
.
Sway Wild (Friday, May 26)
Indie-folk duo Sway Wild made their debut in 2019 and have been captivating audiences since. Their sound navigates the corners of rock, folk, pop, jazz, prog and funk, according to their website bio. Don't miss them on Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $30.
Smalltown Strings (Saturday, July 22)
Smalltown Strings are another dynamic duo visiting SLC from Washington. They perform a mix of folk, americana, and indie sounds across nine instruments from box drums to banjos. They'll be at Faultline Folk on July 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets for this show are $33.
Carsie Blanton (Friday, Aug. 25)
Carsie Blanton writes anthems for a world worth saving. Inspired by artists including Nina Simone and Randy Newman, her songs encompass a wide range of genres, from sultry pop to punk-tinged Americana, according to Blanton's website. Catch this popular singer/songwriter on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets for this show are $39.