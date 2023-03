Music Plus: March 24

click to enlarge Jimmy Fontaine

Twilight lovers rejoice! Check out the info for the 36th annual event below.The Twilight Concert Series in Salt Lake City and OGden presents a wide range of nationally recognized and upcoming recording artists paired with local musicians and performers. The highly anticipated summer concerts continue to be dedicated to connecting audiences through live music by presenting musically diverse artists that represent strong artistic values and diverse social principles.June 2: Lord HuronJune 9: Death Cab for CutieJuly 15: Trampled by Turtles w/ Amigo The DevilAugust 4: The Head & The Heart w/ Father John MistyAugust 10: Soccer MommySeptember 22: Rina SawayamaMay 6: M83June 30: KaskadeAug 9: Bon IverAug 14: BeckAug 22: Sylvan EssoAug 23: Cigarettes After SexAug 26: The Flaming LipsAug 31: PhantogramSept 6: Noah CyrusSept 25: RöyksoppTickets for SLC Twilight shows are available now , and some are already sold out. Ditto for the Ogden Twilight shows.