Music Plus: March 24

click to enlarge
-
Jimmy Fontaine
-
Death Cab for Cutie
Twilight lovers rejoice! Check out the info for the 36th annual event below.
The Twilight Concert Series in Salt Lake City and OGden presents a wide range of nationally recognized and upcoming recording artists paired with local musicians and performers. The highly anticipated summer concerts continue to be dedicated to connecting audiences through live music by presenting musically diverse artists that represent strong artistic values and diverse social principles.
SLC Twilight Concert Series 2023 Lineup:
June 2: Lord Huron
June 9: Death Cab for Cutie
July 15: Trampled by Turtles w/ Amigo The Devil
August 4: The Head & The Heart w/ Father John Misty
August 10: Soccer Mommy
September 22: Rina Sawayama
Ogden Twilight Concert Series 2023 Lineup:
May 6: M83
June 30: Kaskade
Aug 9: Bon Iver
Aug 14: Beck
Aug 22: Sylvan Esso
Aug 23: Cigarettes After Sex
Aug 26: The Flaming Lips
Aug 31: Phantogram
Sept 6: Noah Cyrus
Sept 25: Röyksopp
Tickets for SLC Twilight shows are available now
, and some are already sold out. Ditto for the Ogden Twilight
shows.