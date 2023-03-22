Queer benefit event: "Under the Sea" with headliner Marqueza

click to enlarge
“I wanted to do a special comeback show after taking a break from music for my Pisces birthday,” said SLC singer/songwriter Marqueza. “I decided to make it a benefit for Genderbands, because I have always been passionate about trans rights to healthcare, and trans people are more under attack now than ever.”
Marqueza is putting on an incredible DIY event with the help of good friends and members of the community. “I have been a part of the local music scene for 10+ years, and spent my break from music training in dance, which has always been a love but difficult to find safe spaces I felt comfortable in until I found the local vogue scene,” Marqueza added. “Under The Sea
is a culmination of all of my interests in music, dance, queerness, and grassroots activism, bringing together artists in a new way with full support and care that a lot of shows don't always offer. I’m doing this 100% independently as a statement to show that queer artists of color have a following here in Utah and deserve opportunities and platforms outside of being tokenized only for Pride month. This will be unlike anything I’ve ever done before.”
This event is going to be packed with incredible performances from musical artists as well as dancers and drag performers. Proceeds for the event are going to Genderbands, a non-profit in Orem that helps members of the transgender community pay for transition-related costs.
Come out to this exciting and important show on Wednesday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at Urban Lounge. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at theurbanloungeslc.com
.