Music Plus: March 17

Chris Henderson
Brother Chunky
Happy St. Patrick’s Day, dear readers! Have a fun and safe holiday, and enjoy some extra music news.
Brother Chunky: New single “All That Rage” out 3/24
Utah based singer/songwriter/guitarist Brother Chunky
is hitting listeners with a new single called “All That Rage,” a track that takes a departure from his usual work. “I usually do funky, bluesy, roots music, so this one is different,” he said. While the new song is atypical for him, it’s still a quality song that will keep you coming back for more. This down-home rock track feels like cruising down the highway. It has a lightness to it that’s infectious, but at the same time is lyrically solemn. Brother Chunky sings about how rich he’d be if he was able to bottle up all his rage and sell it, and boy, is that relatable. Brother Chunky’s bluesy roots music is great, but seeing more like this from him in the future would be a real treat. “All That Rage” is out everywhere March 24.
Living in Fiction: “What is Love” cover
I’m a sucker for a good cover; especially when the song is taken from one genre, and reworked into a completely different one. That’s what SLC rockers Living in Fiction have done with the classic ‘90s dance/pop hit “What is Love” by Haddaway. You’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t know this iconic track, and it’s fun to hear new life breathed into it. It has the same high-energy fun as the original, but sounds great as a rock song. In place of synths are hard driving guitar rhythms and crunchy rock vocals, and it’s as addicting as the original. Living in Fiction’s take on “What is Love” is streaming everywhere now
.
TAG!: New single “Dirt” out 3/22, EP out 4/1
Provo-based alt/pop trio TAG!
are teaming up with hyper-pop artist CMTEN on their latest single “Dirt,” an extremely well-produced and urgent track that’s perfect for any playlist. It has hyped up exciting synths on top of screeching guitars and is honestly the trio’s best work to date. The single precedes the group’s first EP Wrong Things
, due April 1. “The EP deals with themes of self doubt and personal struggles with mental health, but then learning to overcome these feelings and living a more positive and happy life. We believe this EP will be relatable to many and help those struggling with these same issues to know that things can get better!” they said. TAG! have spent time over the last year or so honing their skills and defining their sound, and it shows here; Wrong Things
is going to be a must-listen. Catch “Dirt” on March 22, and Wrong Things
on April 1.