Music Plus: March 10

click to enlarge
Carson Ferris: new single “Speed Limit”
-
courtesy photo
-
Carson Ferris
It’s well-known that SLC has no shortage of talented musicians, and that seems to be influencing the youth in the area. Young singer/songwriter Carson Ferris released his latest single “Speed Limit”
last week, and it’s a brilliant entry in his musical catalog. The 13-year-old wrote the song about chasing his dream as a musician, and he’s doing an excellent job so far. “Speed Limit” is an exciting, upbeat and inspiring track that will brighten your day. While the song is about Ferris chasing his specific dream, the lyrics are relatable to anyone who is feeling stressed and pushed to their limit. “'Speed Limit' is very personal in a lot of ways. I don’t always feel this way, but sometimes I do get overwhelmed trying to make it as a musician who also happens to be a kid,” Ferris said. This bright pop track is the first of many for 2023, but for now “Speed Limit” is streaming everywhere now.
HVXLII: New EP Y2K23 coming March 31
Electronic artist HVXLII (read "Huxley") is releasing brand new EP Y2K23
at the end of this month. According to HVXLII, this is their biggest release since 2018, featuring the artist bringing his signature electronic sound to covers from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Complete with sonic soundscapes ranging from lush 90s house-inspired beats, and stripped back digital acapella renditions, this EP marks a welcome return. The first song on the EP is HVXLII’s take on “Better Off Alone,” the ultimate ‘90s Eurodance hit from Alice Deejay. This track was released as a single ahead of the EP, and as soon as you press play, a wave of nostalgia will wash over you. It has the spirit of the original, but updated with modern sounds, making it feel fresh and new. The EP features three more classic tracks HVXLII’s signature sound infused into that you won’t want to miss. Y2K23
will be streaming everywhere March 31 and is available to pre-save now
.