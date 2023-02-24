Music Plus: Feb. 24

click to enlarge
Happy last Friday of the month, dear readers. Today there’s some fresh-as-hell music news you’ll want to check out. Enjoy this new music from local bands!
Tomper: new single “Baby Come On” out today
Beloved indie duo Tomper dropped their latest single “Baby Come On,”
for all your post V-Day needs. This anticipated track comes after their debut song “Cruise Control”
in Oct 2022. Couple Tom and Piper Petersen bring their lovely musical compatibility together once more on this retro-yet-new sounding track. It starts out with satisfying keys before a thrumming bassline joins in and drums bring it all together. Tom’s gentle voice eases you further into the song as everything melds together in a chill and effortless vibe. The effects on Tom’s voice sound Beatles-esque, and the keys bring a cool lo-fi quality that’s easy to get lost in. “Baby Come On” is an excellent successor to Tomper’s debut single.
Poolhouse: new EP Tape Machine out now
Tape Machine
is the latest EP from SLC indie group Poolhouse. The four-song collection was speed-written in just two days—a direct look into the chaos of a creative mind. “After spending weeks or even months to carefully craft our previous songs, I was curious what would happen if we just let the creative juices flow without judgment. I never expected it would become the EP title track,” said lead guitarist Jonny Steed. Poolhouse was able to team up with Grammy-nominated producer Nate Pyfer, as well as Chris Coady (Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Beach House) to help with mixing. All of these efforts combine to create a rich and extremely well-produced product. There’s an intense wall of sound that comes from the tracks and it’s straight up addicting. You want to know what happens next, and upon each new listen, you’ll hear elements that you hadn’t before. Tape Machine
is a must-listen.
The Alpines: debut single “MAYBE” out today
The Alpines are an SLC music partnership between Bri McCall and Danny Patiño, who blend influences of Americana, psychedelic, dance, folk, synth and indie. Their debut single “MAYBE”
drops today off the duo’s first album, Heading North
, which tells the story of four weary travelers finding a new home in a post-apocalyptic backdrop. This new single is a great introduction to the indie duo; it does have a blend of different genres, but it’s not too much all at once. Listeners are greeted with an intriguing buildup of synth effects while a voice echoes in the background. McCall’s vocals eventually come in fully and that post-apocalyptic vibe they’re going for comes to the forefront with lyrics like, “Good boy / Good girl / Earnin’ that American gold / Tell me what all the work is for.” These thought-provoking lyrics continue throughout, while the song stays calm and introspective. “MAYBE” is an amazing introduction to The Alpines, and is streaming on all major platforms now.