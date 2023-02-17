Music Plus: Feb 17

click to enlarge Courtesy Phot

The Aces

Provo born indie-pop quartet The Aces unveil a new single today, “Always Get This Way.” The new single comes with the news that a third album is on the way for the group; this new song being a taste of what’s to come on the new album. “Always Get This Way” confronts anxiety and mental health in their most vulnerable offering to date. “I was in the worst mental state of my life when we wrote ‘Always Get This Way,” said lead vocalist/guitarist Cristal Ramirez. “Filled with anxiety, and having panic attacks almost every night, it took everything in me to make the 45-minute drive to the studio that day. I was just there to make something. I was just there to feel better. At first, I was hesitant and embarrassed, but pretty soon ‘Always Get This Way’ was unraveling quickly through the speakers.” The group certainly makes their home state proud; they’ve been doing an amazing job thus far in their musical career, and this new track is no different. “Always Get This Way” is an energetic, addicting pop track with a beautiful blend of synths, bright vocals and bitchin’ guitar solos. It’s a perfect track to crank up to 11 and sing at the top of your lungs with your friends. “Always Get This Way” is streaming everywhere now, and their new album I’ve Loved You For So Long will be out June 2.Anna Beck is hitting Kilby Court next week with friends Talin Everett and Cactus Tree. Beck came on the scene in 2020 with her first single “Sick of It,” which has been receiving a warm reception since. In that time she’s hit us with two more singles, “Let’s Be Friends!” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” The young singer/songwriter has a distinct and appealing voice that she pairs with sorrowful lyrics that are relatable and will make you want to put the songs on repeat. Beck said that she’ll be performing her three current releases on top new, unreleased originals. Joining Beck is the equally talented Talin Everett, who also dropped a banger in 2020 that’s been climbing in popularity. “Goodbye Lullaby” will have you reeling from the heartfelt and woeful lyrics paired with Everett’s soothing vocals. Last but not least, Cactus Tree finishes the lineup of great SLC artists at this show. This young artist also leans on heartfelt songs with an accompanying acoustic guitar. These three musicians will complement each other well on Friday, Feb 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at kilbycourt.com.