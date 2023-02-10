 Music Plus: Feb. 10 | Buzz Blog
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 10, 2023

Culture / Music

Music Plus: Feb. 10

Branson Anderson new EP release, Ogden Music Festival lineup

Posted By on February 10, 2023, 10:54 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge BACKWHEN FM
  • BackWhen Fm
Branson Anderson’s new EP + release show
Ogden’s own troubadour Branson Anderson is hitting listeners with a brand new EP today, which you can catch him performing at a release show this evening. Keep it Moving is the young Americana musician’s latest work, a formidable follow up to 2021’s EP Lord, Have Mercy. One of the standout tracks on the EP, “People Pleaser” is a superb example of Anderson’s dedication to the folk/Americana genre. His voice has an old-timey quality way beyond his years. Accompanied by satisfying guitar picking, he’ll transport you to a cowboy town out west. The music video for the track does indeed take place in the beautiful Utah desert, adding to the western theme. Anderson will be performing his new music with fellow locals Timmy the Teeth. Keep it Moving is streaming everywhere now. If you want to catch the EP release show, it is RSVP only, and you’ll have to send an email to keepitmovingrelease@gmail.com for details, or shoot a DM to Anderson via his Instaram @bransonandersonmusic. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts by 8.

Ogden Music Festival Full Lineup Announced
The iconic acoustic/Americana festival returns for its 15th year, bringing with it a fresh new lineup for fans of the genre. Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music (OFOAM) are the ones behind the event, they are a locally based, volunteer run nonprofit organization who are passionate about bringing live music to the area. The three-day festival is packed with camping on site, a jam camp, workshops, kids activities and more. This year boasts the most diverse lineup of new and established artists yet, embracing the best of Americana: bluegrass, country, gospel, folk, Tex-Mex conjunto and a lot of soul will be heard from the OFOAM stage under the cottonwood trees this year.

Here is the lineup for 2023: Dan Tyminski Band, Thee Sacred Souls, Danielle Ponder, John Craigie, Della Mae, Miko Marks, Los Texmaniacs, Pixie & the Partygrass Boys, Chatham Rabbits, National Park Radio, Kate Macleod, The West Road and Pompe ‘N Honey. Applications are also open for “Tweeners,” local artists that play between the main acts.

Tickets are available online at ofoam.org/ogden-music-festival. Volunteers get a 3-day pass for serving two 3-hour shifts during the festival weekend. Get all the festival details at OFOAM.org.

Trending

About The Author

Emilee Atkinson

On Topic...

More by Emilee Atkinson

Latest in Buzz Blog

Promotions
···

© 2023 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation