Music Plus: Feb. 10

Branson Anderson’s new EP + release show
Ogden’s own troubadour Branson Anderson is hitting listeners with a brand new EP today, which you can catch him performing at a release show this evening. Keep it Moving
is the young Americana musician’s latest work, a formidable follow up to 2021’s EP Lord, Have Mercy. One of the standout tracks on the EP, “People Pleaser” is a superb example of Anderson’s dedication to the folk/Americana genre. His voice has an old-timey quality way beyond his years. Accompanied by satisfying guitar picking, he’ll transport you to a cowboy town out west. The music video for the track does indeed take place in the beautiful Utah desert, adding to the western theme. Anderson will be performing his new music with fellow locals Timmy the Teeth. Keep it Moving is streaming everywhere now. If you want to catch the EP release show, it is RSVP only, and you’ll have to send an email to keepitmovingrelease@gmail.com for details, or shoot a DM to Anderson via his Instaram @bransonandersonmusic. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts by 8.
Ogden Music Festival Full Lineup Announced
The iconic acoustic/Americana festival returns for its 15th year, bringing with it a fresh new lineup for fans of the genre. Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music (OFOAM) are the ones behind the event, they are a locally based, volunteer run nonprofit organization who are passionate about bringing live music to the area. The three-day festival is packed with camping on site, a jam camp, workshops, kids activities and more. This year boasts the most diverse lineup of new and established artists yet, embracing the best of Americana: bluegrass, country, gospel, folk, Tex-Mex conjunto and a lot of soul will be heard from the OFOAM stage under the cottonwood trees this year.
Here is the lineup for 2023: Dan Tyminski Band, Thee Sacred Souls, Danielle Ponder, John Craigie, Della Mae, Miko Marks, Los Texmaniacs, Pixie & the Partygrass Boys, Chatham Rabbits, National Park Radio, Kate Macleod, The West Road and Pompe ‘N Honey. Applications are also open for “Tweeners,” local artists that play between the main acts.
Tickets are available online at ofoam.org/ogden-music-festival. Volunteers get a 3-day pass for serving two 3-hour shifts during the festival weekend. Get all the festival details at OFOAM.org
