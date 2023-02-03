Music Plus: Feb. 3

click to enlarge
-
Annika Petersen
-
Just Khakis
Welcome to February, dear readers! I’ve got some juicy music news for you as always so enjoy.
Just Khakis: debut single “Human Being” out today
Today is an exciting day for Just Khakis, they are debuting their first single “Human Being,”
a high-energy ska-infused track, perfect for getting up and dancing the night away to. This seven-piece group was formed in August 2022, and began playing at weddings and other events, eventually working their way up to winning Battle of the Bands in December. “‘Human Being' is a song written by all of us in the band,” said keyboardist Jacob Farnsworth. “It’s our first original song and it has a little piece of all of us. We hope that ‘Human Being’ can be something that others enjoy listening to just as much as we do. We have several other songs currently being recorded that will also be released in the next couple months.” This debut track is a perfect way for Just Khakis to introduce themselves to the local music scene. The song starts out with a catchy guitar lick and keys and soft vocals before building up to the exciting and explosive chorus. Brass instruments join the frey mixing with everything else creating a fun, poppy ska feel. Vocalist Christian Affleck gives a stunning performance, showcasing great range and power with his voice; the kid’s got chops. Just Khakis are a young band on the rise, not ones to miss. “Human Being” is streaming everywhere now.
Get Lucky full lineup announced
EDM lovers, rejoice! One of the biggest dance festivals in the state returns for another year. The full lineup for Get Lucky has just been announced, offering a wide variety of musical guests. The event will showcase a variety of EDM genres including house, trance, bass and more, giving show-goers a great selection of sound. Here are some of the headliners: Adventure Club, Au5 b2b Chime, Bonnie x Clyde, Dimibo, Dion Timmer, Ekali, Gabriel & Dresden (CQ / Classics Trance Set), Haliene, Heyz, Ilan Bluestone presents: Stoneblue, Kompany, Luci (formerly known as Lucii), Madeon (DJ Set), Nurko, Pauline Herr, TELYkast and Tritonal. Tickets for Get Lucky are on sale now, get tickets and more information at getluckyslc.com