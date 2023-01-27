Music Plus: Jan. 27

click to enlarge
January is almost over, but the year is just getting started with some great music. Check out these new tunes and enjoy!
Health Care: new single “Rushing In” out now
Indie rockers Health Care
have been dropping hints at a new song for weeks, and we finally get to hear it today. “Rushing In” is an exciting, energetic track from the young group that starts out with a punchy driving bassline before epic, crunchy guitar kicks in. The title is befitting of the track, as you feel a rush of power as soon as you press play. Health Care have been steadily etching their place in the local scene, playing lively and entertaining shows and gaining momentum in the community. They’re heavily inspired by ‘90s alternative, so if that’s your jam, definitely give Health Care’s newest track “Rushing In” a listen
The SPR3: new singles, 20th anniversary
The SPR3 (Super Powers Rhythm Three) are no stranger to the music scene. 2023 marks 20 years since Samuel Powers began creating trippy synthesized tunes; now, tarting their twentieth year strong, The SPR3 have released three new songs as well as a new music video. New tracks “Moldy Figs,” “Haul My Ashes,” “Blue32,” “Sunday Scaries” and “Grammelot” are all available now if you’re looking to go on a peculiar expedition. The songs incorporate synths, voice clips from old commercials or shows and eerie sound effects that sound like they’re out of a horror movie. The new video that dropped is for the track “Grammelot,” which adds odd visuals to the trippy track. Check everything out from The SPR3 on their website, thespr3.com
Joshua’s Opera: “Astronauts and Firefighters” out 2/1
We have another big anniversary date for Utah native Joshua’s Opera; "Astronauts and Firefighters" was released physically a decade ago, but is coming to streaming services Feb 1. “I guess after 10-years I should finally share the most requested song. It’s bright, cheerful and sounds very out-of-place with today’s sound; my own writing has changed so much from when this was created. But the juxtaposition of this song being released today makes me more fond of iit. It takes me back to who I was as an 18-year-old, I wish I could go back and show that boy how beautiful our life has become,” Joshua said. It’s exciting to see an old track getting some love years after it was released. Watch for updates on Joshua’s Instagram and check out what he currently has streaming on his website joshuasopera.com
