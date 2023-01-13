Music Plus for Jan. 13

click to enlarge
Happy Friday the 13th, readers! Whether or not you believe the day is unlucky, there’s still extra music news to read up on, so here you go. Enjoy and stay lucky. Or unlucky. Whatever floats your boat.
Sleep Cult: new album Sleep Eyes out now
If you’re in the mood for some garage punk vibes, definitely check out Sleep Cult’s latest album Sleepy Eyes
. The grunge rockers are starting the year off right with a high-energy body of work that’s as addicting as it is fun. Their songs feature signature crunchy, punky guitar rhythms alongside loud, crackly vocals that will have you screaming along as you headbang. Punk isn’t dead, there’s plenty here in SLC. Listen to Sleepy Eyes
everywhere now.
Caysen Wright: new song “One More Day” out 1/20
Indie darling Caysen Wright is hitting listeners with a brand new track next week, featuring his signature dreamy guitar sound. Wright had a great 2022, releasing two singles that boast thousands of streams online. Wright is a dynamic guitarist, but his voice is also beautiful and smooth as silk. He has great control, able to sing soft with technical runs before raising the volume for more rock ‘n roll vibes. His tracks “Best for You” and “Lost in Your Love”
are indie rock hits, so it’ll be exciting to see what “One More Day” sounds like.
Von Masse: debut EP Voider out now
SLC shoegaze group Von Masse released their debut EP Voider
back in November, and if you’re sleeping on this one, it’s time to change that. The psych vibes Von Masse bring are intricate, brooding and pleasant. The sound is full without it being too in your face; you can enjoy their music if you need to take a breath and chill out. There’s tasty guitar solos mixed in with epic interesting synth beats, creating an alluring atmosphere. “Nearly all the music shifts between strange rhythms and catchy melodies to guide the listener on a journey,” they said. “Songs are structured in a ‘cinematic’ way, with parts that develop on each other, rather than typical verse-chorus repetitions.” Voider
is out everywhere now.