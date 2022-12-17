Utah Film Critics Association 2022 Awards

click to enlarge
At the annual meeting of the Utah Film Critics Association, Everything Everywhere All At Once
took Best Picture and dominated the voting with 10 total wins. The film was also recognized for Best Achievement in Directing and Original Screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Dan Scheinert, Best Lead Female Performance for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Female Performance for Stephanie Hsu, Best Supporting Male Performance for Ke Huy Quan, Ensemble Cast, Film Editing and Visual Effects.
In the Lead Male Performance category, Colin Farrell won for The Banshees of Inisherin
. The film also shared the Original Screenplay category for Martin McDonagh’s writing, and won in the Original Score category for Carter Burwell.
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
won Best Animated Feature, and also tied for the Best Adapted Screenplay by Dean Fleischer-Camp and Jenny Slate. Sarah Polley’s screenplay for Women Talking
shared the Adapted Screenplay Award. Documentary Feature went to Wildcat
, and Non-English Language feature to RRR
.
The UFCA annually awards the Vice/Martin Award for Performance in a Science-Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film, created in honor of late UFCA members Jeff Vice and Jimmy Martin. Ke Huy Quan added to his Male Supporting Performance recognition by winning this award.
The Utah Film Critics Association is made up of Utah-based film journalists contributing to print, broadcast and online outlets. For membership and other information, visit utahfilmcritics.com.
FULL LIST OF 2022 WINNERS
Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All At Once
; Runner-up: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Achievement in Directing: Daniel Kwan and Dan Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
; Runner-up: S.S. Rajamouli, RRR
Best Lead Performance, Male: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
; Runner-up: Austin Butler, Elvis
Best Lead Performance, Female: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
; Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Best Supporting Performance, Female: Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
; Runner-up: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Supporting Performance, Male: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
; Runner-up: Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Vice/Martin Award for Performance in a Science-Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
; Runner-up: Mia Goth, Pearl
Best Ensemble Cast: Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Dan Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
; Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
(tie)
Best Adapted Screenplay: Dean Fleischer-Camp and Jenny Slate, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
; Sarah Polley, Women Talking
(tie)
Best Cinematography: Top Gun: Maverick
, Claudio Miranda; Runner-up: Everything Everywhere All At Once
, Larkin Seiple
Best Original Score: The Banshees of Inisherin
, Carter Burwell; Runner-up: The Batman
, Michael Giacchino
Best Film Editing: Everything Everywhere All At Once
; Runner-up: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects: Everything Everywhere All At Once
; Runner-up: Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Documentary Feature: Wildcat
; Runner-up: Good Night Oppy
Best Animated Feature: Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
; Runner-up: Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Non-English Language Feature: RRR
; Runner-up: Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
and Close
(tie)