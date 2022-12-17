Utah Film Critics Association 2022 Awards

click to enlarge A24 Films

At the annual meeting of the Utah Film Critics Association,took Best Picture and dominated the voting with 10 total wins. The film was also recognized for Best Achievement in Directing and Original Screenplay by Daniel Kwan and Dan Scheinert, Best Lead Female Performance for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Female Performance for Stephanie Hsu, Best Supporting Male Performance for Ke Huy Quan, Ensemble Cast, Film Editing and Visual Effects.In the Lead Male Performance category, Colin Farrell won for. The film also shared the Original Screenplay category for Martin McDonagh’s writing, and won in the Original Score category for Carter Burwell.won Best Animated Feature, and also tied for the Best Adapted Screenplay by Dean Fleischer-Camp and Jenny Slate. Sarah Polley’s screenplay forshared the Adapted Screenplay Award. Documentary Feature went to, and Non-English Language feature toThe UFCA annually awards the Vice/Martin Award for Performance in a Science-Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film, created in honor of late UFCA members Jeff Vice and Jimmy Martin. Ke Huy Quan added to his Male Supporting Performance recognition by winning this award.The Utah Film Critics Association is made up of Utah-based film journalists contributing to print, broadcast and online outlets. For membership and other information, visit utahfilmcritics.com.Best Picture:; Runner-up:Best Achievement in Directing: Daniel Kwan and Dan Scheinert,; Runner-up: S.S. Rajamouli,Best Lead Performance, Male: Colin Farrell,; Runner-up: Austin Butler,Best Lead Performance, Female: Michelle Yeoh,; Danielle Deadwyler,Best Supporting Performance, Female: Stephanie Hsu,; Runner-up: Kerry Condon,Best Supporting Performance, Male: Ke Huy Quan,; Runner-up: Brendan Gleeson,Vice/Martin Award for Performance in a Science-Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film: Ke Huy Quan,; Runner-up: Mia Goth,Best Ensemble Cast:Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Dan Scheinert,; Martin McDonagh,(tie)Best Adapted Screenplay: Dean Fleischer-Camp and Jenny Slate,; Sarah Polley,(tie)Best Cinematography:, Claudio Miranda; Runner-up:, Larkin SeipleBest Original Score:, Carter Burwell; Runner-up:, Michael GiacchinoBest Film Editing:; Runner-up:Best Visual Effects:; Runner-up:Best Documentary Feature:; Runner-up:Best Animated Feature:; Runner-up:Best Non-English Language Feature:; Runner-up:and(tie)