Music Plus for Dec. 16

Natalie Solomon
The year is drawing to an end, but there’s no shortage of music news in the community. Check out the new music from these groups and have a happy holiday season!
The Starkillers: New single “Close to the End”
It’s exciting to see a new single from sci-fi driven rock band The Starkillers. Their previous single, “Are You Thinking of Me” from last September, is an epic track that any forlorn lover can relate to. The chorus is addicting and easy to sing along with. “Close to the End” is another enjoyable journey, with a sound that is reminiscent of pop/punk vibes of the early ‘00s. The Starkillers formed during the pandemic, and the music they worked on during that time was a safe haven for them. The passion and hard work the band put into their music during those hard times shines through, and each new track is a fun adventure. “Close to the End” is streaming everywhere
now.
Orcamind: Self-titled debut EP out 12/24
Dynamic duo Orcamind are delivering a new EP just in time for Christmas. Michelle Heafy and Josiah Everhart have been busy releasing singles throughout the year
, giving listeners beautiful and meditative tracks to enjoy. These tracks are all being grouped to form the EP, along with a brand new track “Dead Moons,” which will also have an accompanying music video. Orcamind has CDs available of the EP that are already being mailed to listeners. CDs are available on the duo’s Bandcamp
, and are signed as a bonus.
Ambedo: New single “Moving” out 12/30
SLC Singer/songwriter Ambedo is serving up a personal and emotional new track, “Moving,” at the end of December. “A song I wrote a year ago about moving apartments, moving on from people, and just movement in life in general. I couldn’t think of a better song to end the year with,” they wrote on Instagram
Dec 14. The post included a snippet of the song and it sounds like it’s going to be a heartfelt recount of this hard subject matter that many can relate to. Ambedo has given listeners a few other singles this year
that blend comforting acoustic guitar, interesting electronic elements and unique vocals. It’ll be a nice treat for the end of the year to hear something new from this artist, as well as a new music video they teased.