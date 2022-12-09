Music Plus for Dec. 9

Support the Free Press. Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters. Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984. Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.
future.exboyfriend: new track “Hazy”
Beloved DIY electro-pop group future.exboyfriend released their latest single this week, “Hazy.” Whether you’re feeling hazy because of that lovely winter smog, heinous seasonal allergies, or any of the myriad of winter sicknesses going around; this is a track you’ll want to hear. “Hazy” will help break you through the fog of heartbreak and uncertainty with its mellow vibe and catchy as hell chorus. This is the perfect song to turn on while you’re taking a drive and contemplating life. future.exboyfriend’s sound blends elements of funk, disco, alternative, psych and pop and all comes together in a creative and fun package perfect for any playlist. Check it out on Spotify.
Cera Gibson: new single “Daddy”
“Daddy” is SLC pop icon Cera Gibson’s self-proclaimed “gayest straight song.” According to her website bio, “Cera Gibson is two completely different people, depending on where you know her from. On stage, she's an elegant, captivating performer. While online, her presence is irreverent and ludicrous, with a wry, raunchy demeanor.” Gibson has a captivating and enigmatic catalog already, so hearing the new single from the singer is exciting and will be well worth the wait. The slow and romantic sounding bop starts out with Gibson’s soft vocals and builds throughout. The steamy track definitely lives up to the “gayest straight song” title the Gibson proclaimed. It’s an enjoyable adventure ride and easy to put on repeat.
Kilby Block Party Announced
Details for one of the biggest bashes in SLC were announced this week. Kilby Block Party is back for year four, and boasts an insane lineup. Because of its popularity, the festival is being extended to three days of epic performances. The festival is May 12-14 2023, and tickets are on sale now. The all-ages show has various pricing options and can be found at 24tix.com. Headliners include The Strokes, Pavement and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Supporting acts include Pixies, Run The Jewels, Japanese Breakfast, The Backseat Lovers, Hippo Campus, The Walkmen, Caroline Polachek, Cuco, Goth Babe, Parquet Courts, Surf Curse, and many more. Last year’s dates sold out, so get your ticket soon. For more info check out kilbyblockparty.com.