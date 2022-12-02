Music Plus for Dec. 2

Support the Free Press. Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters. Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984. Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.
Welcome back to the weekly music plus blog, hopefully you’re having a happy holiday season so far. Here’s some musical things you’ll want to check out this week!
The Snarlin’ Yarns new single/video: “Mermaid”
Beloved O-Town bluegrass group The Snarlin’ Yarns are gearing up for a new album release in January, and it’s not one to miss. Entitled It Never Ends, the album is the second record from Dial Back Sound, a “magical old-school Mississippi studio whose walls are well-played in,” according to their Soundcloud page. The Yarns blend fiddle, banjo, guitar, ukulele and bass in a way that sticks with you. They recently shared a single from the new album, “Mermaid,” with an accompanying video. According to American Blues Scene, one of the lines in the song has come to mean much more now that when it was written in 2020. “Put on the masks we always do / never let her heart be seen by you,” sings band member Mara Brown. “At its core, it’s about closing oneself off from love and emotional experience, a static condition our protagonist transcends when she walks the plank and sets herself free, ultimately becoming what she forgot she was: a mermaid,” Brown said. Check out this latest single and keep an eye out for It Never Ends in January.
Hectic Hobo: new album American Bison Longtime local act Hectic Hobo has released a brand new album entitled American Bison. The Western whiskey-soaked Americana storytellers do just that on this new work. Hectic Hobo live and breathe the definition of Americana; each folky tune drives a narrative and offers variety with a slew of classic instruments that meld together into a work of art. American Bison is streaming now.
Pale Dream: debut album
SLC indie darlings Pale Dream released their debut album Curse early in November, offering a fun vibe that hearkens back to ‘80s new wave while blending indie affections from the ‘80s and ‘90s. The album starts out with a solemn note in the intro, getting you ready for the next track, “Heartache.” Curse is an album you’ll want to dive into if you’re feeling particularly emotional or going through heartbreak; Pale Dream gets it. Not to say that it’s totally depressing, because the album picks up sonically while still weaving in themes of sorrow. Curse is streaming now.