Music Plus for Nov. 17

Scott Lippitt: music video for “Meaning Maker”
Coming off of his October release, SLC singer/songwriter Scott Lippitt released a music video for the title track from his new album. Lippitt got super real with listeners on his latest release, detailing his struggles with mental health and worrying about his place in the world, as he told City Weekly last month. The music video does a great job of conveying these feelings, as Lippitt worked with local dancer Sybley Wozmak to curate a dance routine to pair with the song. Check it out on Lippitt’s Instagram now.
Resonomics: Ogdenite rapper and new album This is 40 O-Town native and veteran rapper Resonomics celebrates the release of his third studio album, This is 40. Hearing fresh tunes from Ogden is always a treat, and Resonomics’ new work definitely fits that category. The opening track “Junction City (I Love This Place) is a charming love letter to the historic city and will hit home for other O-Town natives. The album is now streaming, so check it out. Keep up with Resonomics on Instagram.
Bly Wallentine: new album I Found My Foot :) out Dec. 5
Pop artist Bly Wallentine is serving up a new album for listeners on Dec. 5 that’s full of psychedelic and whimsical vibes. Wallentine has put out some fun jams the last few years, but they’re excited to share this new work with listeners. They’ve described their past works as lush, expansive, offbeat, groovy, bright and even cynical. Wallentine has something for everyone, and this new album will be a fun adventure. Check it out on Dec. 5 and watch for updates on Wallentine’s Instagram.
Bloody Cabaret: album and visual novel w/ live show Nov. 21-22 @ The Clubhouse
Finding new ways to engage with music can be refreshing and enlightening. Especially when different mediums are being mixed together. Bloody Cabaret is a self-funded visual album put together by local musicians and artists Kagan Breitenbach and Megan Joy, who worked hard to bring the musical and visual mediums together. The visual album is a unique experience that’s amazing to enjoy in the dark with your best headphones or speakers. Anyone who wants to experience the project can do so on their website or YouTube, as well as stream the music on Spotify. There is also a live show coming up that showcases the original compositions and arrangements in the album. Check out the show on either Monday, Nov. 21 or Tuesday Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show range from $25-$150 and can be found at bloodycabaret.com/live.