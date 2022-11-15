Music Plus for Nov. 15

Support the Free Press. Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters. Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984. Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.
Nicole Canaan: new single “Party Person”
Local favorite Nicole Canaan unveiled a new single from her upcoming album entitled “Party Person.” According to a recent post on Instagram, this will be the only single off her upcoming yet-to-be-revealed album. This new music is a follow up from her 2020 debut EP Wherever and 2021 single “Dreaming Scheming.” Canaan creates a delightful and enchanting soundscape with her music, and this latest track is no different. Hopefully we get more news about her new album soon, but this track is a gleeful glimpse into what’s to come.
Rachael Jenkins: music video for “allergy season” Singer/songwriter Rachael Jenkins is back at it again, making us all tear up with her gentle and heartfelt music. No, this isn’t a new song, but the video pairs perfectly with the emotion and impact of the somber subject matter. She did release a new single, “Secrets,” back in October, and recently teased playing a new song at a live show at The DLC.
Hopefully we get to hear more from her soon. Follow her on Instagram.
Stella Standingbear: single debut on Fox13 News
In honor of Native American Heritage month, music creator and activist Stella Standingbear is making her debut performance on Fox13 News' Good Day Utah with her single “Home Runs.” “As a Native American from the Lakota Nation, Stella focuses on taking a global posture through message. She impacts the listener through the purpose her music carries. She progresses boldly with the weight of ancestral responsibility,” states her website. Catch her performance on the show, and check out the music video for “Home Runs" on Nov. 24.