 Music Plus for Nov. 3 | Buzz Blog
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 3, 2022

A&E / Music / Culture

Music Plus for Nov. 3

New music from The Mellons & Cherry Thomas, EP release show for Cop Kid, and more

Posted By on November 3, 2022, 9:22 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge The Mellons
  • The Mellons
There’s always fun and exciting things happening music-wise in SLC and the surrounding area. It’s difficult each week to decide what to cover, so here’s a few extras from the regular weekly publication to check out!

The Mellons debut album 10/21
Local favorites The Mellons recently released their first album Introducing… The Mellons! While the sound for this adorably retro group is full of color, their vinyl release is a bright and vibrant yellow as well. Stream the album and find it on vinyl at local music shops or their website.

Cop Kid EP Release show @ Metro Music Hall 11/4
If you go to shows at local venues regularly, you’ve probably seen Cop Kid a time or two. They’re always out killing it with their sets and entertaining showgoers. Not only are they playing their new EP, but there will be pin the tail on the donkey, spin the bottle and the crate challenge. Other local lovelies Dad Bod and 26Fix will join Cop Kid on stage. It’ll be a wild show and not one to miss. Get tickets for the 7 p.m. Nov. 4 show here.

Cherry Thomas' new single “Barbedwire
R&B/soul/pop artist Cherry Thomas is hitting us with her second single this year, "Barbedwire," and it’s a fantastic listen. Thomas has an incredible sound, so new music from her is always a treat. She has a voice that she utilizes with power and control, really driving home the soulfulness in her tracks. This new song from her is a must-listen and will hopefully be a precursor to more gorgeous tracks from the singer.

David Burchfield: Live record from Ogden Music Festival
Indie-americana musician David Burchfield is working on a new release from this year’s Ogden Music Festival. This summer get together is an iconic yearly summer event that brings people out to enjoy acoustic tunes. This year Burchfield performed with his act, David Burchfield and the Fire Guild. The chemistry with this group is palpable, and their set was incredible. This record won’t be one to miss for fans of acoustic/folk music.
  |  

Trending

About The Author

Emilee Atkinson

On Topic...

More by Emilee Atkinson

  • Escaping Hardship With a Pickle

    Singer/songwriter 26fix releases debut singles as a solo artist
    • By Emilee Atkinson
    • Nov 2, 2022

  • Just Us Two

    Singer/songwriter duo Darling and Debonair wrap up busy year
    • By Emilee Atkinson
    • Oct 26, 2022

  • COVID Silver Lining

    The Starkillers emerge from the realities of the pandemic.
    • By Emilee Atkinson
    • Oct 19, 2022
  • More »

Latest in Buzz Blog

Promotions
···

© 2022 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation