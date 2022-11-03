Music Plus for Nov. 3

click to enlarge
There’s always fun and exciting things happening music-wise in SLC and the surrounding area. It’s difficult each week to decide what to cover, so here’s a few extras from the regular weekly publication to check out!
The Mellons debut album 10/21
Local favorites The Mellons recently released their first album Introducing… The Mellons!
While the sound for this adorably retro group is full of color, their vinyl release is a bright and vibrant yellow as well. Stream the album
and find it on vinyl at local music shops or their website
.
Cop Kid EP Release show @ Metro Music Hall 11/4
If you go to shows at local venues regularly, you’ve probably seen Cop Kid a time or two. They’re always out killing it with their sets and entertaining showgoers. Not only are they playing their new EP, but there will be pin the tail on the donkey, spin the bottle and the crate challenge. Other local lovelies Dad Bod and 26Fix will join Cop Kid on stage. It’ll be a wild show and not one to miss. Get tickets for the 7 p.m. Nov. 4 show here
.
Cherry Thomas' new single “Barbedwire
”
R&B/soul/pop artist Cherry Thomas is hitting us with her second single this year, "Barbedwire,"
and it’s a fantastic listen. Thomas has an incredible sound, so new music from her is always a treat. She has a voice that she utilizes with power and control, really driving home the soulfulness in her tracks. This new song from her is a must-listen and will hopefully be a precursor to more gorgeous tracks from the singer.
David Burchfield: Live record from Ogden Music Festival
Indie-americana musician David Burchfield
is working on a new release from this year’s Ogden Music Festival. This summer get together is an iconic yearly summer event that brings people out to enjoy acoustic tunes. This year Burchfield performed with his act, David Burchfield and the Fire Guild. The chemistry with this group is palpable, and their set was incredible. This record won’t be one to miss for fans of acoustic/folk music.