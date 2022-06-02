Music Update 6/2: News and Notes

click to enlarge
Our inbox is always open for news and notes about local music, via music@cityweekly.net. Here’s what’s arrived so far this week.
Sound Bites Has Launched:
Started on May 25, a Wednesday afternoon, outdoor music series has begun at the The Gateway. Running from noon - 2 pm, Sound Bites, we’re told “will entertain and delight downtown workers and residents. A diverse array of genres from KUAA’s “Locally Made” series will be represented.” The series, which takes place at the Restaurant Row at the south end of The Gateway, will run through summertime; it’s created by The Gateway in partnership with The Blocks and KUAA 99.9 FM. (The latter is currently running a summertime membership drive via its website, kuaafm.org
Das Energi’s Lineup Shapes Up For Summer:
Taking place at Saltair during the weekend of Aug. 12-13, the 10th annual Das Energi Festival is unveiling a lineup of heavy hitters and new, fresh names in the world of EDM. V2 Presents sends along a note with some names and descriptors: “Deadmau5, Excision, Louis The Child and a Cyclops Records stage takeover featuring Subtronics, Dion Timmer, Level Up, and many more. Brand new artists like Kasablanca, Inzo, Leotrix, Kill Script, ACraze, Reaper, and Kumarion will bring a fresh sound to the festival lineup, combined with DNB veterans such as Matrix & Futurebound, 1991, Delta Heavy, and Fury. House and Progressive sounds are to be provided by No Mana, Eddie, Tinlicker, Mz Worthy, and Phantoms, with household Bass and Dubstep sounds from Kayzo, Wooli, Trivecta, Decadon, and others.”
A press release goes on to say that: ““Every year at Das Energi, we take pride in highlighting the frontrunners of the next generation of dance music, while paying homage to the classic House and DNB roots that V2 was born from”, said V2 co-owners Jeremy Moreland & Brandon Fullmer. “Bringing a diverse and inclusive lineup of the industry’s top talent combined with a continuously enhanced production and experience for our attendees remains our top priority.” Information about ticketing and other event-related news can be found at dasenergifestival.com
An Eye On The SKY:
In a bit of venue news, we’ve gotten word that SKY is seeing a change in ownership and management, while continuing a programming arrangement. Here’s a bit of the release sent out on behalf of Live Nite Events (also owners of Soundwell) and Realine Group: “Independent Salt Lake City based event production company Live Nite Events, along with the rapidly-growing local hospitality enterprise Realine Group, have just announced their joint acquisition of SKY – downtown SLC’s most recognized nightlife venue and event space. Located at 149 Pierpont Ave in Downtown Salt Lake City, the 15,000 square-foot open-air building is complete with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, 20 VIP suites, and an iconic retractable glass roof. Since breaking ground on the building in 2015, SKY has hosted thousands of nationally-recognized touring artists and has become a staple of the city’s nightlife and entertainment scene. SKY is also home to Trellis, one of downtown Salt Lake’s few rooftop bars.” Tying together a couple elements of this post, the release goes on to say that “The team will continue to enlist the programming support of V2 Presents – Utah’s leading electronic music promotions company and the entity behind DAS Energi Festival – who have maintained a longstanding relationship with SKY and helped develop the brand to what it is today.”