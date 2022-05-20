 Music Update 5/20: More summer music festival news | Buzz Blog
Friday, May 20, 2022

Music Update 5/20: More summer music festival news

Ogden Music Festival, Electric PowWow, Get Funky Festival and more

Posted By and on May 20, 2022, 8:58 AM

click to enlarge Bone Thugs-N-Harmony plays Huntsville's Electric PowWow
  • Bone Thugs-N-Harmony plays Huntsville's Electric PowWow
In a recent Buzz Blog entry, we offered some of the updates and additions to the summer concert schedule, highlighting several small festivals and series in the process. The past week brought another batch of updates. Here are some quick hits re: shows of all sizes and styles.

The Ogden Music Festival: Held from June 3-5 in Fort Buenaventura Park, the Ogden Music Festival hosts touring talent and tweeners. Essentially, tweeners are openers, who come onstage for a three-to-four song set just ahead of each mainstage act. About 25 applicants put in for performance slots this year and 11 were chosen, featuring talent from throughout the region. This year’s tweener roster includes: Paddy Teglia, Highline Drifters, Mark Dee, Damien Midknight, Christian Scheller, Hank & Charlie Hansen, Michelle Moonshine, Jackie Rae Daniels, Mike Iverson, Wood Carver, and Backyard Revival. Additional information can be found at OFOAM.org.

Electric PowWow: Held on the exact same days at the Ogden Music Festival, but featuring performers about as far removed from that lineup as could be, Electric Pow Wow: Stand as One is set for June 3-5, with the recent announcement of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony (pictured) as a headliner. The event’s taking place in Weber Memorial Park (Causey Rd, Huntsville). Info’s found at facebook.com/ElecPowWow.

Utah Blues Festival: Held June 10-11 and the Gallivan Center, the Utah Blues Festival’s added a Thursday night Member Appreciation Party, with a show including Chicago's Nick Moss Band, featuring Dennis Gruenling on harp. The show will take place at the State Room (638 S. State); J-Rad Cooley opens the show. Info for the free, members-only event can be found here; general info about the Blues Festival is available here.

Get Funky Festival: The two-day, 12-act Get Funky Festival, taking place at The Great Saltair (12408 W. Saltair Dr., Magna) this weekend, was intended as an outdoor staging event, but it’s now moved indoors, according to organizers at V2 Presents. The lineup looks like this: Friday May 27: Benny Benassi, Green Velvet, Dom Dolla, Jack Beats + Taiki Nulight presents ‘reel mood.’, Kendoll and Silent Reign. Saturday May 28: AC Slater, Kyle Watson, J. Worra, Black V Neck, Dustycloud, and Nate Lowpass. More info can be found at getfunkyfestival.com.

