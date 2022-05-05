 Utah Live Theater Calendar, May 6 - 12 | Buzz Blog
Buzz Blog

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Culture / A&E

Utah Live Theater Calendar, May 6 - 12

Body Awareness, Jesus Christ Superstar and more

Posted By on May 5, 2022, 4:05 PM

click to enlarge Teresa Sanderson in Pygmalion Productions' Body Awareness - ROBERT HOLMAN
  • Robert Holman
  • Teresa Sanderson in Pygmalion Productions' Body Awareness
Opening:
Body Awareness @ Pygmalion Productions, May 6-21 [tickets]
The Hunchback of Notre Dame @ Draper Historic Theatre, May 6-21 [tickets]
Into the Woods @ On Pitch Performing Arts, May 12-14 [tickets]
Jesus Christ Superstar @ Broadway at the Eccles, May 10-15 [tickets]

Continuing:
Camelot @ Hale Theater Orem, through 6/4 [tickets]
Disenchanted @ On Pitch Performing Arts, through 5/7 [tickets]
The Frog Prince @ Salty Dinner Theater (various locations), through 5/26 [tickets]
The Light in the Piazza @ Hale Centre Theatre, through 6/18 [tickets]
Passing Strange @ Salt Lake Acting Company through 5/15 [tickets]
The Pirates of Penzance @ Ziegfeld Theater, through 5/21 [tickets]
School of Rock: The Musical @ Hale Centre Theatre, through 5/28 [tickets]
A Year with Frog and Toad @ Parker Theatre [tickets]

