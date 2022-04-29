 Utah Live Theater Calendar, April 29 - May 5 | Buzz Blog
Friday, April 29, 2022

A&E / Culture

Utah Live Theater Calendar, April 29 - May 5

Page to Stage Festival and more

Posted By on April 29, 2022, 9:43 AM

click to enlarge Wasatch Theatre Company's Page to Stage Festival - JIM MARTIN
  • Jim Martin
  • Wasatch Theatre Company's Page to Stage Festival
Opening:
It’s not a trip, it’s a journey @ Good Company Theatre, 5/5 – 5/22 [tickets]
Wasatch Theatre Company Page to Stage Festival @ The Box Gateway, through April 30 [tickets]
New Play Sounding Series: Sleeping Giant @ Salt Lake Acting Company, 5/2 [tickets]
A Year with Frog and Toad @ Parker Theatre, 4/30 - 5/28 [tickets]

Continuing:
Camelot @ Hale Theater Orem, through 6/4 [tickets]
Disenchanted @ On Pitch Performing Arts, through 5/7 [tickets]
The Drowsy Chaperone @ Off-Broadway Theatre, through 4/30 [tickets]
The Frog Prince @ Salty Dinner Theater (various locations), through 5/26 [tickets]
The Light in the Piazza @ Hale Centre Theatre, through 6/18 [tickets]
Passing Strange @ Salt Lake Acting Company through 5/15 [tickets]
The Pirates of Penzance @ Ziegfeld Theater, through 5/21 [tickets]
School of Rock: The Musical @ Hale Centre Theatre, through 5/28 [tickets]

