Utah Live Theater Calendar, April 29 - May 5

Opening:
It’s not a trip, it’s a journey
-
Jim Martin
-
Wasatch Theatre Company's Page to Stage Festival
@ Good Company Theatre, 5/5 – 5/22 [tickets]
Wasatch Theatre Company Page to Stage Festival @ The Box Gateway, through April 30 [tickets]
New Play Sounding Series: Sleeping Giant
@ Salt Lake Acting Company, 5/2 [tickets]
A Year with Frog and Toad
@ Parker Theatre, 4/30 - 5/28 [tickets]
Continuing:
Camelot
@ Hale Theater Orem, through 6/4 [tickets]
Disenchanted
@ On Pitch Performing Arts, through 5/7 [tickets]
The Drowsy Chaperone
@ Off-Broadway Theatre, through 4/30 [tickets]
The Frog Prince
@ Salty Dinner Theater (various locations), through 5/26 [tickets]
The Light in the Piazza
@ Hale Centre Theatre, through 6/18 [tickets]
Passing Strange
@ Salt Lake Acting Company through 5/15 [tickets]
The Pirates of Penzance
@ Ziegfeld Theater, through 5/21 [tickets]
School of Rock: The Musical
@ Hale Centre Theatre, through 5/28 [tickets]