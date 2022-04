Libbie Higgins at Wiseguys

click to enlarge Libbie Higgins

Comedian Chelcie Lynn will play a four-night set at Wiseguys Gateway (194 S. 400 West), with a six-show run from Thursday, April 21 - Sunday, April 24. As of press time, tickets to that Sunday gig are the only ones remaining, the rest having sold out weeks ago. Appearing with the rising performer Lynn, known for her Trailer Trash Tammy persona, is another act who’s gaining attention and praise through the internet. Libbie Higgins , a St. Louis-based comic, has been no stranger to various internet platforms over the past few years, with a character named Carla becoming a YouTube hit, eventually allowing her to tackle video messages as Carla on the celebrity greetings service Cameo (though she’s currently on hiatus from that gig). She’s on TikTok, too, and has recently added a streaming show,, to her resume. Her podcast with fellow St. Louisans Tina Dybal and Randy Cash can be found on multiple platforms, including YouTube.Booking time for that podcast has become tougher in 2021 and 2022, as Higgins has struck up quite a professional relationship with Lynn. Together, they’ve taken several lengthy tour runs, including a current jaunt including the SLC dates. We caught up with the increasingly-booked, multi-media performer via email recently.A friend of mine, William Butler, has written and directed for Full Moon Features in the past. He wanted to do a spin off of themovie and he wanted me to play the main character, Sybill Pittman. I was contacted in the past by William to play a small role in another Full Moon Feature film called. He had been a fan of my character Carla, and reached out to me to see if I'd like to play the small role. We have been friends since! The first two parts of Baby Oopsie can be watched on the Full Moon app and Amazon I generally get an idea for a video and shoot it right away. I don't like having the idea in my head and not making it. I tend to overthink things if I let it sit in my head for too long. My current staple of videos has me doing food reviews on YouTube. People like to watch me eat and chit-chat to myself.The biggest reason I have not been on Cameo in the last year is because I don't have a good wig for Carla, and Carla is the person the fans want. When I was doing Cameos on a regular basis, it was pretty good extra income. I loved doing Cameos for people. I'd get some pretty strange requests, but it was mostly for birthdays, anniversaries, etc. The coolest Cameo I did was for Tommy Hilfiger. I was roasting him in the video because I didn't realize it was for THE Tommy Hilfiger. It wasn't until his wife tagged me a month later that I realized I roasted the real Tommy.My favorite thing in the world is going on the road with Chelcie Lynn. So far, we've done about 120 shows across the country. I love traveling with her and the crew because I feel at my most creative when I am with other creative people. I am able to really tap into my creative brain when I am with creative people 24-7. The bits never stop. I anticipate we will be traveling for the next few years, off-and-on. I'd love to go to England, Australia and Canada. Being on the road and performing nearly every night has made me a better comedian. I am writing tags and bits on stage because I don't have to worry about knowing my material and I can be free on stage to vibe with the crowd and my material. I am a better comedian than I was a year ago when I wasn't getting consistent stage time.I like to talk about things people, especially women, don't generally talk about in public. I guess I'm considered "blue.” I speak on Facebook prayer chains, fatphobia, kids bothering you in the bathroom, and generally silliness. I don't get too political and I try not to polarize a crowd. I want people to come to a show and have fun and forget about the BS of their daily life. Chelcie's fanbase is hardcore. Many of the clubs say that they've never heard a louder crowd than the crowds at our shows. My set is generally 20 minutes. It's the same basic skeleton of a set, but I'm always adding tags or doing crowd work that changes with each show. My goal for this tour is to write more while on my off time. I need to roll out some new material to keep my set fresh. I have terrible stage fright, so it's easiest for me to do the set I know. But if a crowd is being so supportive and cheering me on, I feel more comfortable to add new things or do more crowd work.I love when we have a few days in a city to check things out. We love going to new restaurants and checking out the local "must see" sights. Our schedules change quickly depending on how tired we are, how much laundry we need to do, or if the RV breaks down. (This year we ditched the RV and Chelcie got a Suburban and a trailer. The RV was nice while it lasted but it left us stranded one too many times.)My favorite city was Oklahoma City. We went and played bingo a few times at a local bingo hall and we are thinking of adding it to our schedules for other cities. Every city we have been to, though, has always been good to us. I can't complain at all.I left my job of 22 years as a special education paraprofessional last March. I was terrified of leaving because I had the security of that paycheck for 22 years, and I wasn't sure where my income was going to come from, apart from the touring money. The pros for me: At 47, the job was becoming too physically difficult for me. My goal in comedy was to eventually quit my job and hit the road, and not having that teacher paycheck was going to force me to grow more and seek other comedy jobs. The only con for me was that I wouldn't have the for-sure paycheck coming in every two weeks. The best thing about leaving my job is that it’s shown me that I am more capable than I ever realized. I have never been happier in my life. People say I'm glowing and I believe it's because I am truly doing what I'm meant to do. The only other thing I miss about the more-rooted homelife is seeing my sister and my cats. I don't think the cats miss me, though.