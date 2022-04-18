Bronco’s Devilish Move Into Music Video

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

A still from the video for "The Devil You know," by Bronco.

The next Bronco record, "Vector," will be available on May 6, via streaming/purchasing platforms such as Bandcamp, Spotify and iTunes; a vinyl album will follow, ideally during early summertime. A single from the album, “Devil You Know,” has been released via a music video produced and directed by Dave Moppert of Shadow Avenue.

Bronco’s songwriter and frontman, Tyler Anderson, says that “I’ve been looking forward to putting out my next album, 'Vector,' for a few years. It’s finally ready to release in May, and I wanted to make a splash with Bronco’s first, professional music video. For the video, I had the concept of showing the progression of a musician, from the early days as a teenager figuring out how to play, to bringing together the right talent and becoming an established act.”

Picking the cut for a video was relatively easy, Anderson says, as “it’s the opening song, and I wanted a tune that would be easy to rock out to on camera. The song is about how sometimes we love people who aren’t good for us, but it’s hard to abandon the devil you know. I like the juxtaposition of happy trumpets with darker lyrics.”

The video for the catchy “Devil You Know” was shot by videographer Drew Williams, with collaborators in art director Drew VanDyke and editor Aaron Colborn. Locations, Anderson notes, are hyper-local, via “downtown Salt Lake City near Exchange Place. If you watch closely, you’ll recognize Quarters Arcade Bar, Studio Elevn and Piss Alley.”

A release party for Vector is scheduled for The State Room (638 South State Street) on Saturday, May 21. Opening will be the SLC acts The Rubes and Elle and the Echo. Ticket info can be found at thestateroompresents.com.

Here's the video for “The Devil You Know.”