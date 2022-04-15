 Utah Live Theater Calendar, April 15 - 21 | Buzz Blog
Friday, April 15, 2022

Utah Live Theater Calendar, April 15 - 21

Camelot, Twelfth Night, The Light in the Piazza and more

Posted By on April 15, 2022, 8:00 AM

click to enlarge New World Shakespeare's Twelfth Night
  • New World Shakespeare's Twelfth Night
Opening:
Camelot @ Hale Center Theater Orem, 4/18 - 6/4 [tickets]
The Light in the Piazza @ Hale Centre Theatre, 4/18 - 6/18 [tickets]
Twelfth Night @ New World Shakespeare/The Box at the Gateway, April 14 - 24 [tickets]

Continuing:
Aftershock @ Plan-B Theatre Company, through 4/17 including streaming [tickets]
The Drowsy Chaperone @ Off-Broadway Theatre, through April 30 [tickets]
Fireflies @ Pioneer Theatre Company, through 4/16 [tickets]
Noises Off @ Grand Theatre, through 4/16 [tickets]
Passing Strange @ Salt Lake Acting Company, through 5/15 [tickets]
School of Rock: The Musical @ Hale Centre Theatre, through May 28 [tickets]

Trending

