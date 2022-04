Red Butte Summer Concert Series Announced

click to enlarge Marina Chavez

Bonnie Raitt

click to enlarge Matt Barnes

Barenaked Ladies

click to enlarge Joss Stone

click to enlarge Black Crowes

After a pair of calendar years that were dinged-to-damaged by the effects of Covid-19, large-scale concert series are back to being announced with regularity this spring. And one of Salt Lake City’s leading summer concert series has unveiled its 2022 lineup, with shows beginning not-so-long from now, in mid-May.The Red Butte Garden Concert Series (300 Wakara Way) begins on Wednesday, May 18 with a performance by Kaleo, along with Bones Owens in support. Hot on the heels of that show will be the Trey Anastastio Band’s arrival on Friday, May 20; speaking of hot, that show’s already been sold out. The 30-concert series, as presently envisioned, ends with a double-bill of Melissa Etheridge and Keb Mo’ on Tuesday, September 20.The shows feature a range of acts from the heroes of the 1980s (Ultravox’s Midge Ure with Howard Jones; The Psychedelic Furs with X; Boy George & The Culture Club); blues (Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples; Buddy Guy with John Hiatt); classic rock (The Black Crowes; ZZ Top); and a full-night New Orleans throwdown headed up by Trombone Shorty.Tickets for an initial run of concerts have become available ; additional shows will be available at later dates. As in past seasons, tickets for Garden members are discounted at $5 for most of the shows.Wed, May 18KALEO w/Bones OwensFri, May 20TREY ANASTASIO BANDTue, Jun 14SHE & HIMWed, Jun 15ZZ TOPMon, Jun 20BARENAKED LADIES w/Gin Blossoms & Toad The Wet SprocketTue, Jun 21ANDREW BIRD / IRON & WINE w/Allison RussellTue, Jun 28HOWARD JONES w/The Voice of Ultravox Midge UreWed, Jun 29TROMBONE SHORTY’S VOODOO THREAUXDOWNFri, Jul 1CHRIS ISAAK / LYLE LOVETT and His Large BandWed, Jul 6MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER w/John CraigieWed, Jul 13JOSS STONE w/KT TunstallTue, Jul 19MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD w/The New RespectsSat, Jul 23OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOWWed, Jul 27CAAMP w/FuturebirdsThu, Jul 28AMERICAN COUSTIC PUNCH BROTHERS / WATCHHOUSE featuring Sarah JaroszFri, Jul 29O.A.R. / DISPATCH w/G. LoveMon, Aug 1THE REVIVALISTSThu, Aug 4THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS w/XMon, Aug 8THE HEAD AND THE HEART w/DawesSat, Aug 13BONNIE RAITT w/Mavis StaplesWed, Aug 17THE BLACK CROWESThu, Aug 18MAREN MORRIS w/The Lone BellowSat, Aug 20PINK MARTINI featuring China ForbesSun, Aug 21MY MORNING JACKET w/Joy OladokunMon, Aug 22BOY GEORGE & CULTURE CLUBMon, Aug 29JOSÉ GONZÁLEZTue, Aug 30GIPSY KINGS featuring Nicholas ReyesThu, Sep 8UMPHREY’S MCGEESun, Sep 18BUDDY GUY / JOHN HIATT & THE GONERS featuring Sonny LandrethTue, Sep 20MELISSA ETHERIDGE / KEB’ MO’