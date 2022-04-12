Red Butte Summer Concert Series Announced

click to enlarge
Marina Chavez
Bonnie Raitt
After a pair of calendar years that were dinged-to-damaged by the effects of Covid-19, large-scale concert series are back to being announced with regularity this spring. And one of Salt Lake City’s leading summer concert series has unveiled its 2022 lineup, with shows beginning not-so-long from now, in mid-May.
The Red Butte Garden Concert Series (300 Wakara Way) begins on Wednesday, May 18 with a performance by Kaleo, along with Bones Owens in support. Hot on the heels of that show will be the Trey Anastastio Band’s arrival on Friday, May 20; speaking of hot, that show’s already been sold out. The 30-concert series, as presently envisioned, ends with a double-bill of Melissa Etheridge and Keb Mo’ on Tuesday, September 20.
The shows feature a range of acts from the heroes of the 1980s (Ultravox’s Midge Ure with Howard Jones; The Psychedelic Furs with X; Boy George & The Culture Club); blues (Bonnie Raitt with Mavis Staples; Buddy Guy with John Hiatt); classic rock (The Black Crowes; ZZ Top); and a full-night New Orleans throwdown headed up by Trombone Shorty.
Tickets for an initial run of concerts have become available
; additional shows will be available at later dates. As in past seasons, tickets for Garden members are discounted at $5 for most of the shows.
Wed, May 18
KALEO w/Bones Owens
Fri, May 20
TREY ANASTASIO BAND
Tue, Jun 14
SHE & HIM
Wed, Jun 15
ZZ TOP
Matt Barnes
Barenaked Ladies
Mon, Jun 20
BARENAKED LADIES w/Gin Blossoms & Toad The Wet Sprocket
Tue, Jun 21
ANDREW BIRD / IRON & WINE w/Allison Russell
Tue, Jun 28
HOWARD JONES w/The Voice of Ultravox Midge Ure
Wed, Jun 29
TROMBONE SHORTY’S VOODOO THREAUXDOWN
Fri, Jul 1
CHRIS ISAAK / LYLE LOVETT and His Large Band
Wed, Jul 6
MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER w/John Craigie
Wed, Jul 13
JOSS STONE w/KT Tunstall
Tue, Jul 19
MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD w/The New Respects
Sat, Jul 23
OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW
Wed, Jul 27
CAAMP w/Futurebirds
Thu, Jul 28
AMERICAN COUSTIC PUNCH BROTHERS / WATCHHOUSE featuring Sarah Jarosz
Fri, Jul 29
O.A.R. / DISPATCH w/G. Love
Mon, Aug 1
THE REVIVALISTS
Thu, Aug 4
THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS w/X
Mon, Aug 8
THE HEAD AND THE HEART w/Dawes
Sat, Aug 13
BONNIE RAITT w/Mavis Staples
Wed, Aug 17
THE BLACK CROWES
Thu, Aug 18
MAREN MORRIS w/The Lone Bellow
Sat, Aug 20
PINK MARTINI featuring China Forbes
Sun, Aug 21
MY MORNING JACKET w/Joy Oladokun
Mon, Aug 22
BOY GEORGE & CULTURE CLUB
Mon, Aug 29
JOSÉ GONZÁLEZ
Tue, Aug 30
GIPSY KINGS featuring Nicholas Reyes
Thu, Sep 8
UMPHREY’S MCGEE
Sun, Sep 18
BUDDY GUY / JOHN HIATT & THE GONERS featuring Sonny Landreth
Tue, Sep 20
MELISSA ETHERIDGE / KEB’ MO’