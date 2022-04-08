 Utah Live Theater Calendar, April 8 - 14 | Buzz Blog
Buzz Blog

Friday, April 8, 2022

A&E / Culture

Utah Live Theater Calendar, April 8 - 14

As You Like It, Assassins, Aftershock and more

Posted By on April 8, 2022, 9:29 AM

click to enlarge Estephani and Pedro Flores in Plan-B Theatre Company's production of Aftershock - SHARAH MESERVY
  • Sharah Meservy
  • Estephani and Pedro Flores in Plan-B Theatre Company's production of Aftershock
Opening:
As You Like It @ Westminster College, 4/7 – 4/10 [tickets]
Assassins @ Salt Lake Community College, 4/7 – 4/16 [tickets]
Sense and Sensibility @ Eagle Mountain Community Theatre, 4/14 – 4/16 [tickets]

Continuing:
Aftershock @ Plan-B Theatre Company, through 4/17 [tickets]
Bright Star @ Hale Centre Theatre Orem,  through 4/9 [tickets]
The Drowsy Chaperone @ Off-Broadway Theatre, through 4/30 [tickets]
Fireflies @ Pioneer Theatre Company, through 4/16 [tickets]
Man and Moon @ Good Company Theatre, Ogden, through 4/10 [tickets]
Passing Strange @ Salt Lake Acting Company, through 5/15 [tickets]
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella @ CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, through April 9 [tickets]
School of Rock: The Musical @ Hale Centre Theatre, through May 28 [tickets]

On Topic...

More by Scott Renshaw

  • Movie Reviews: New Releases for April 8

    Ambulance, Everything Everywhere All At Once, All the Old Knives and more
    • By Scott Renshaw
    • Apr 7, 2022

  • To the Max

    Kung fu, sincerity and butt stuff join forces in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
    • By Scott Renshaw
    • Apr 6, 2022

  • Portrait of the Artist

    Director Todd Underwood connects with the creative and personal journey in Passing Strange.
    • By Scott Renshaw
    • Apr 6, 2022
