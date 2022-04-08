Utah Live Theater Calendar, April 8 - 14

click to enlarge
Opening:
As You Like It
-
Sharah Meservy
-
Estephani and Pedro Flores in Plan-B Theatre Company's production of Aftershock
@ Westminster College, 4/7 – 4/10 [tickets]
Assassins
@ Salt Lake Community College, 4/7 – 4/16 [tickets]
Sense and Sensibility
@ Eagle Mountain Community Theatre, 4/14 – 4/16 [tickets]
Continuing:
Aftershock
@ Plan-B Theatre Company, through 4/17 [tickets]
Bright Star
@ Hale Centre Theatre Orem, through 4/9 [tickets]
The Drowsy Chaperone
@ Off-Broadway Theatre, through 4/30 [tickets]
Fireflies
@ Pioneer Theatre Company, through 4/16 [tickets]
Man and Moon
@ Good Company Theatre, Ogden, through 4/10 [tickets]
Passing Strange
@ Salt Lake Acting Company, through 5/15 [tickets]
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
@ CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, through April 9 [tickets]
School of Rock: The Musical
@ Hale Centre Theatre, through May 28 [tickets]