 Utah Live Theater Calendar, April 1 - 7 | Buzz Blog
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Utah Live Theater Calendar, April 1 - 7

Aftershock, Fireflies, Passing Strange and more

Posted By on March 31, 2022, 7:29 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge Pioneer Theater Company's Fireflies - PIONEER THEATRE COMPANY
  • PIoneer Theatre Company
  • Pioneer Theater Company's Fireflies
Plan your local theatrical outings with this week's latest calendar of openings and ongoing productions.

Opening:
Aftershock @ Plan-B Theatre Company, 4/7 - 4/17 [tickets]
Fireflies @ Pioneer Theatre Company, 4/1 – 4/16 [tickets]
Passing Strange @ Salt Lake Acting Company 4/6 – 5/15 [tickets]

Continuing:
Ghost: The Musical @ Studio 5400, 3/24 – 4/2 [tickets]
Give ’Em Hell, Harry! @ West Valley Performing Arts Center, 3/29 – 4/2 [tickets]
Illyria @ University of Utah, 3/25 – 4/3 [tickets]
Man and Moon @ Good Company Theatre, Ogden, 3/24 – 4/10 [tickets]
One for the Pot @ Hale Centre Theatre, through 4/2 [tickets]
The Sound of Music @ Egyptian Theater, Park City, 3/25 – 4/3 [tickets]

Trending

More by Scott Renshaw

Latest in Buzz Blog

Promotions
···

© 2022 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation