Utah Live Theater Calendar, April 1 - 7

PIoneer Theatre Company
Pioneer Theater Company's Fireflies
Plan your local theatrical outings with this week's latest calendar of openings and ongoing productions.
Opening:
Aftershock
@ Plan-B Theatre Company, 4/7 - 4/17 [tickets]
Fireflies
@ Pioneer Theatre Company, 4/1 – 4/16 [tickets]
Passing Strange
@ Salt Lake Acting Company 4/6 – 5/15 [tickets]
Continuing:
Ghost: The Musical
@ Studio 5400, 3/24 – 4/2 [tickets]
Give ’Em Hell, Harry!
@ West Valley Performing Arts Center, 3/29 – 4/2 [tickets]
Illyria
@ University of Utah, 3/25 – 4/3 [tickets]
Man and Moon
@ Good Company Theatre, Ogden, 3/24 – 4/10 [tickets]
One for the Pot
@ Hale Centre Theatre, through 4/2 [tickets]
The Sound of Music
@ Egyptian Theater, Park City, 3/25 – 4/3 [tickets]