Utah Live Theater Calendar, March 25 - 31

Good Company Theatre's Man and Moon
Beginning this week, we'll be rolling out a weekly calendar of information about local live theater productions. This is a work in progress, and we'll gradually add more outlying theater companies, and most likely other live performances (dance, opera, symphony) as well. Be sure to let us know if you have a production you'd like to have included (listings@cityweekly.net)
Opening:
Ghost: The Musical
@ Studio 5400, 3/24 – 4/2 [tickets]
Give ’Em Hell, Harry!
@ West Valley Performing Arts Center, 3/29 – 4/2 [tickets]
Illyria
@ University of Utah, 3/25 – 4/3 [tickets]
James and the Giant Peach Jr.
@ Sandy Arts Guild, 3/24-3/26 [tickets]
Man and Moon
@ Good Company Theatre, Ogden, 3/24 – 4/10 [tickets]
The Sound of Music
@ Egyptian Theater, Park City, 3/25 – 4/3 [tickets]
Continuing:
Bright Star
@ Heritage Theatre, through 3/26 [tickets]
The Foreigner
@ West Valley Arts, through 3/26 [tickets]
Lungs
@ Pinnacle Acting Company/Riot HQ, though 3/27 [tickets]
Mary Poppins
@ Draper Historic Theatre, through 3/26 [tickets]
One for the Pot
@ Hale Centre Theatre, through 4/2 [tickets]