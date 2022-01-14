Music Update Jan. 14

click to enlarge

For this next installment of the Salt Lake Public Library’s "12 Minutes Max," we have a lot of diversity: some COVID-themed work, some of the library’s own production and one artist’s first time “dipping their toes into drag culture.” First up is dancer, choreographer, teacher and MFA candidate in the Modern Dance program at the University of Utah, Kellie St. Pierre, presenting, a piece based on the visual and audible demonstration of, Simon Huwiler's work that focuses on the “rise and fall of the death toll waves in Switzerland due to COVID-19 in 2020.” St. Pierre says of this reimagining, “we can all share in the all-consuming, ever-shifting, ever-evolving search for stability through this crisis as waves continue to pass through.” Then, there’s Cecil Smith, who will be presented by way of a snippet from the library’s latest season of HUM-TV, which just began airing this month (pictured). Smith’s music, played as P.K. Opal, blends “guttural textures and irreverent melodies,” and enters a “liminal space between imagist poetry and electronic soundscapes.” Smith’s music is really nothing like anything else around in the city, and the haunting, unique soundscapes of P.K. Opal are well worth witnessing in this excerpt from the full episode. Rounding out the trio is Arin Lynn, who as mentioned above has recorded experiments in drag with this film,. Their work is an attempt for them to physicalize “an alter ego who has evaded them for years.” See their attempt to capture that alter ego when they perform on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. You can view the performances by visiting slcpl.org/events, and find HUM-TV’s full episodes at hum.slcpl.org.Mykel Releases “That One Thing”A new local pop artist is releasing a bunch of new stuff in this new year—the powerhouse singer Mykel is the artist in question, and her releases are going to start coming out like clockwork, soon. Latest up and out today, Friday, Jan. 14, “That One Thing,” is a classic break up song with all the emotional power of a Kelly Clarkson classic. The song and it’s video, also released today, find Mykel showing off her vocal prowess alongside deep, glimmering pop beats while telling the dramatic tale of a guy who needs a therapist more than he needs a girlfriend. “This song encompasses the emotional rollercoaster of processing a breakup. The phase where you aren't quite over it and are hashing through all that went wrong—all that could've been,” says Mykel. “You know, when you're crying and screaming in your bedroom, knowing you made the right choice but are mad it had to end this way in the first place! The conflicting feelings of loss, sadness, denial and anger are confusing, but it's empowering to know you deserve better, and have the ability to move on. It's going to be okay.” With her radio-ready R&B influence, Mykel has already made splashes with songs featured onand. Find the single “That One Thing” on Spotify, the video on YouTube and keep up with Mykel at @britneymykel on Instagram.