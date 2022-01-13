Movie Reviews: New Releases for Jan. 14

click to enlarge
Bright Star: The Reconciliation of Trevor Southey ***
Artist Nathan Florence dodges at least some of the perils of inserting himself into his own movie, allowing for something that recognizes a unique artistic moment that isn’t really about him. Co-directing with Matt Black, Florence tells the story of artist Trevor Southey, a Mormon convert whose twisty life journey took him from celebrated creator of church-approved work, to excommunicated gay apostate, and possibly back to the fold later in life. The narrative spends a lot of time with Southey’s contemporaries in Utah’s “Art and Belief” movement—Gary Smith, Neil Hadlock and Dennis Smith—with a lot of historical context and first-person accounts of how complex it was to navigate the terrain between being an independent-minded creative person, and doing work that fit the LDS church’s agenda. That material provides Bright Star with much of its bite, though it also does result in less time spent on Southey’s own, thornier story. And it feels as though Florence isn’t entirely comfortable with how much to include his own part in Southey’s story, as the two artists become friends and collaborators over the course of this film’s 10-year creation. Ultimately, though, this serves as a unique record of a particular artistic moment in Utah history, one that wrestles with how hard it can be to express faith through art in a way that doesn’t make the faithful a little uneasy. Available Jan. 14 in theaters.
(NR)
Shattered *1/2
It’s a tricky bargain you engage in when you hire one great actor to be in your otherwise dumb and forgettable movie. On the one hand, at least there’s something critics can praise if you want a DVD pull-quote; on the other hand, that actor can make everything else look sooooo bad. Soon-to-be-divorced tech millionaire Chris (Cameron Monaghan), now living alone in an isolated mountain mansion, meets a beautiful young woman named Sky (Lilly Krug), whose encounter with Chris may not have been entirely coincidental. The sex-thriller hijinks that ensue in genre specialist David Loughery's script should be fairly obvious even if you’re coming in cold, and director Luis Prieto occasionally creates some actual tension between the humping and the power-drill torture. At least there’s John Malkovich, who shows up far too briefly as Sky’s horny, nutty landlord, wrestling enough weirdness out of his few scenes to at least prove distracting. And that distraction is necessary, since between Monaghan and Krug they can’t generate enough screen presence to give the story any oomph; Krug in particular is like a ceramic doll into which someone has tried to insert the pull-string recording of a femme fatale. The 11th-hour attempt to make Sky complicated and sympathetic is just a reminder that maybe you should consider hiring real actors—like John Malkovich—for the key roles, and not just for the glorified cameos. Available Jan. 14 in theaters and via VOD.
(R)