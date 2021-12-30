 Movie Reviews: New Releases for Jan. 1 | Buzz Blog
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 30, 2021

A&E / Culture / Movies

Movie Reviews: New Releases for Jan. 1

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Posted By on December 30, 2021, 8:49 AM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth - APPLE TV+
  • Apple TV+
  • Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth
The Tragedy of Macbeth ***
Cinematic Shakespeare adaptations face a whole mess of unique challenges: comparisons with previous adaptations of the same material; questions of what a cinematic interpretation should do differently from the stage; the choice of acting styles for the key roles. Director Joel Coen—working for the first time without Ethan—hits some things just right in his version of “the Scottish play,” and others not quite so much. He’s got Denzel Washington as the nobleman of the title, and Frances McDormand as the ambitious Lady Macbeth who pushes her husband to regicide, which would seem to be a pretty solid foundation. Yet they actually turn out to be the least successful part of this Macbeth, swallowing a lot of the poetry that makes these texts worth repeatedly revisiting. Fortunately, Coen and his collaborators turn it into a dynamic piece of filmmaking, with Bruno Delbonnel’s black-and-white cinematography creating haunting shadows. And there’s a stellar supporting cast, notably Kathryn Hunter pulling triple-duty as the witches to chillingly twisted effect. Virtually every choice makes this a Macbeth that's uniquely successful because of its cinematic qualities—and only a couple of multiple-Oscar-winners make you wish there was a part of it with more theatrical oomph. Available Jan. 1 at Broadway Centre Cinemas; Jan. 14 via Apple TV+. (R)

Trending

On Topic...

More by Scott Renshaw

  • Individual Greatness

    A personal, idiosyncratic, non-aggregated list of 2021's best movies
    • By Scott Renshaw
    • Dec 29, 2021

  • Minor Concerns

    Sorting through the problematics—and the great stuff, too—in Licorice Pizza
    • By Scott Renshaw
    • Dec 22, 2021

  • Remote Learning

    The "new normal" of putting on a kid-friendly theater show for an at-home audience
    • By Scott Renshaw
    • Dec 22, 2021
  • More »

Latest in Buzz Blog

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2021 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation