Utah Film Critics Association 2021 Winners

click to enlarge Netflix

click to enlarge Nicolas Cage in Pig

At the annual meeting of the Utah Film Critics Association,took Best Picture honors along with three other awards, leading a wide-ranging list of winners. The film was also recognized for Best Achievement in Directing by Jane Campion, Best Male Supporting Performance for Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Best Score for Jonny Greenwood.In the Lead Acting categories, Nicolas Cage won for his performance in, whilefor recognized for CODA. Supporting Performance, Female went to Ann Dowd for Mass.won two awards, for Best Non-English Language Feature, and for Best Animated Feature.won Best DocumentaryScreenplay awards went to Siân Heder in the Adapted Screenplay category for, while Original Screenplay went to Michael Rianda & Jeff Rowe forThe UFCA annually awards the Vice/Martin Award for Performance in a Science-Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film, created in honor of late UFCA members Jeff Vice and Jimmy Martin. Tony Leung won for his performance inThe Utah Film Critics Association is made up of Utah-based film journalists contributing to print, broadcast and online outlets. For membership and other information, visit utahfilmcritics.com Best Picture:; Runner-up:Best Achievement in Directing: Jane Campion,; Runner-up: Steven Spielberg,Best Lead Performance, Male: Nicolas Cage,; Runner-up: Andrew Garfield,Best Lead Performance, Female: Emilia Jones,; Runner-up: Olivia Colman,Best Supporting Performance, Female: Ann Dowd,; Runner-up: Ariana DeBose,Best Supporting Performance, Male: Kodi Smit-McPhee,; Runner-up: Troy Kotsur,Vice/Martin Award for Performance in a Science-Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film: Tony Leung,; Runner-up: Dev Patel,Best Original Screenplay: Michael Rianda & Jeff Rowe,; Runner-up: Fran Kranz,Best Adapted Screenplay: Siân Heder,; Runner-up: Maggie Gyllenhaal,Best Cinematography:: Andrew Droz Palermo; Runner-up:: Bruno DelbonnelBest Original Score:: Jonny Greenwood; Runner-up:: Bo BurnhamBest Film Editing:: Sarah Broshar & Michael Kahn; Runners-up:: Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum;: Lucian Johnston & Reginald JaynesBest Documentary Feature:; Runner-up:Best Animated Feature:; Runner-up:Best Non-English Language Feature:; Runner-up: