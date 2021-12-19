 Utah Film Critics Association 2021 Winners | Buzz Blog
Sunday, December 19, 2021

Culture / Movies

Utah Film Critics Association 2021 Winners

"The Power of the Dog" wins 4 awards, including Best Picture

Posted By on December 19, 2021, 1:02 PM

click to enlarge NETFLIX
  • Netflix
At the annual meeting of the Utah Film Critics Association, The Power of the Dog took Best Picture honors along with three other awards, leading a wide-ranging list of winners. The film was also recognized for Best Achievement in Directing by Jane Campion, Best Male Supporting Performance for Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Best Score for Jonny Greenwood.

click to enlarge Nicolas Cage in Pig
  • Nicolas Cage in Pig
In the Lead Acting categories, Nicolas Cage won for his performance in Pig, while Emilia Jones for recognized for CODA. Supporting Performance, Female went to Ann Dowd for Mass.

Flee won two awards, for Best Non-English Language Feature, and for Best Animated Feature. The First Wave won Best Documentary

Screenplay awards went to Siân Heder in the Adapted Screenplay category for CODA, while Original Screenplay went to Michael Rianda & Jeff Rowe for The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

The UFCA annually awards the Vice/Martin Award for Performance in a Science-Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film, created in honor of late UFCA members Jeff Vice and Jimmy Martin. Tony Leung won for his performance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The Utah Film Critics Association is made up of Utah-based film journalists contributing to print, broadcast and online outlets. For membership and other information, visit utahfilmcritics.com.

FULL LIST OF 2021 WINNERS

Best Picture: The Power of the Dog; Runner-up: CODA
Best Achievement in Directing: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog; Runner-up: Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Lead Performance, Male: Nicolas Cage, Pig; Runner-up: Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … BOOM!
Best Lead Performance, Female: Emilia Jones, CODA; Runner-up: Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Best Supporting Performance, Female: Ann Dowd, Mass; Runner-up: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Best Supporting Performance, Male: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog; Runner-up: Troy Kotsur, CODA
Vice/Martin Award for Performance in a Science-Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film: Tony Leung, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings; Runner-up: Dev Patel, The Green Knight
Best Original Screenplay: Michael Rianda & Jeff Rowe, The Mitchells vs The Machines; Runner-up: Fran Kranz, Mass
Best Adapted Screenplay: Siân Heder, CODA; Runner-up: Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Best Cinematography: The Green Knight: Andrew Droz Palermo; Runner-up: The Tragedy of Macbeth: Bruno Delbonnel
Best Original Score: The Power of the Dog: Jonny Greenwood; Runner-up: Bo Burnham: Inside: Bo Burnham
Best Film Editing: West Side Story: Sarah Broshar & Michael Kahn; Runners-up: tick, tick … BOOM!: Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum; The Tragedy of Macbeth: Lucian Johnston & Reginald Jaynes
Best Documentary Feature: The First Wave; Runner-up: Flee
Best Animated Feature: Flee; Runner-up: The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Best Non-English Language Feature: Flee; Runner-up: A Hero

