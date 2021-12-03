Music Update Dec. 3

click to enlarge
Adam’s Record Sale at Modern West
Following last week’s feature story on local multi-disciplinary artist Adam Michael Terry
, there’s even more opportunity to engage with the artist-in-residency at Modern West Fine Art than his opening show tonight, Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 4, swing back around to Modern West to get some holiday shopping done for the vinyl-head in your life. Accompanied by a vinyl set courtesy of Terry’s label FOUNTAINavm, Terry will also be selling 500 records from his personal collection. Expect jazz, funk, soul, rock, hip hop, World music, country and electronic to be among the genres in the bins, and look out for rare pressings and some label originals mixed in, too. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. upstairs at Modern West. Visit modernwestfineart.com
for more information.
click to enlarge
The Pranksters at O.P. Rockwell
Deadheads, this one’s for you: Head out to Park City this weekend and get yourself tucked in at O.P. Rockwell to hear the best of the Dead from our very own local cover band, the Utah-based Pranksters
. Made up of local music-scene veterans, The Pranksters now devote their time paying tribute to one of the most beloved and originally trippy bands out there. Get a spot on O.P. Rockwell’s mezzanine and let the music of the dead wash over you this weekend. Tickets are only $10, and the show starts at 9 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 4. Find tickets and more info at oprockwell.com
.