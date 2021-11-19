Music Update Nov. 19

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

The new alter-ego project of Utah artist Mindy Gledhill is Madam Bandit, and the music she makes is just as playful as the Bandit’s masked persona. After releasing a “noir version” cover of “Psycho Killer” in September, she’s now releasing her first original single, “Gin & Tonic,” out today, Friday, Nov. 19. The song is a straight-up bouncy and vibrant track, with Gledhill channeling a slightly off-kilter character who flips rapidly through the list of cliché pairings that a couple of destined souls could resemble—gin & tonic, hot coffee and the Sunday comics, peaches and cream, Hollywood kiss on a movie screen. The mirthful series of “ha! ha!”’s and oscillating pop textures are also parts of what mark this piece as a fun new direction for Gledhill, who besides making her mark in the twee indie scene of the aughts, has also experimented with synth pop in acts like Hive Riot before. This feels like it’s picking up where that left off, but with a dose more spice—perhaps thanks to the freedom that a masked identity can lend.The Salt Lake Public Library’s 12 Minutes Max is going strong with their monthly online streams, and this month is no different. Pop the stream on this Sunday for a moment of calm before the holiday storm—there’s plenty to look forward to. First is a screening of The Roadkill Party, a film made with help from The Film Production Club at the University of Utah by Leila Salari that “follows an older brother on their way to the sibling’s birthday party, on the way they transcend into another dimension that leads to the discovery of who they truly are.” After that, a descendent of many “grim” musicians will take the stage with his Happy Band—it’s local musician Tate Grimshaw, performing songs that were written on his Great Grandpa George Grim’s tenor banjo. While the songs will be performed on guitar, this generation’s Grim, who goes by Lit’l Grim (pictured), is still aiming to keep the spirit of his predecessors alive and present with his compositions. Last of the performances will be a fusion of sound and imagery captured in a video taken during this last summer of 2021 by Alexandra Barbier—the perfect experience for anyone who is also mourning the loss of warm weather and the coming of Utah’s long winter months. In addition to making films like this one, Barbier is a dance artist, educator and performance maker and the Raymond C. Morales post-MFA fellow at the University of Utah’s School of Dance. As always, fine the link to watch at slcpl.org/events, and tune in on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. The series can also be viewed after the broadcast and links can be found at slcpl.org.