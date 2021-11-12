Music Update Nov. 12

click to enlarge
BC Roadz Releases A.D.
For twisty-turny easy listening, listen to local BC Roadz’ EP A.D.
, which came out Nov. 5. What Roadz describes as a fusion of hip hop and blues roc, feels like something entirely different, and all its own. Tracks like the single “K. St.” and “Electric Cb” feature grisly outlaw country guitar vibes, most especially on the former, where the guitar carries all the way through the straightforward production, differing from the more interesting Electric Cb, where said guitar gets distorted to a very Y2K effect. But the most interesting parts of the EP come when the country tilt is of a lighter hand, like on the somewhat dark “Tn Mn,” with its looping, ghostly guitar part that provide the perfect backbone for BC Roadz’s weird ass raps: “when you hear me rhyme, you better drop a dime / I’m like nickelodeon, I’ll cover you in slime.” This weirdness is a good thing, though, especially on “Stack$,” a standout on the EP. Instantly ear-wormy, the song is driven by another guitar loop moment, this time an upbeat, almost bolly-ish guitar line that wiggles alongside delightful lyrics that detail a funny daydream: “when I’m stuck at this job / I like to imagine, that money’s no object / my dreams I can grab them / travel the world and meet lots of girls / drink some good wine and have me a time / I’d go to Ireland, Denmark, England, Alaska / I might even stay a few nights in Nebraska.” Roadz’ voice is almost bored in the song, and one can almost imagine him, cheek in palm, conjuring the idle list while counting dots on the ceiling tiles at some office space. More than pure hip hop or country, the songs on A.D. fall more in line with the weird noodling-around-with of those tropes that’s happening in all sorts of little corners of the niche music world—and BC Roadz’s corner is well worth visiting. Find A.D. on Spotify
and follow Roadz on Instagram at @bcroadz.