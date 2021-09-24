 Music Update Sept. 24 | Buzz Blog
Buzz Blog

Friday, September 24, 2021

Culture / Music

Music Update Sept. 24

Performances by Porter Robinson, Talia Keys

Posted By on September 24, 2021, 2:59 PM

click to enlarge Porter Robinson - DAN REGAN
  • Dan Regan
  • Porter Robinson
Porter Robinson at The Saltair
Former EDM wunderkind Porter Robinson is all grown up, and he’s got his second album ready to share on tour. Originally signed to Skrillex’s label when he was just 18 in 2010, he’d go on to become a popular mover and shaker in the EDM world with his gentler take on the oft-times crushing genres. His drops usually descend with a small utterance of some meek robotic voice, and his beats plod along lightly, chip-tune-ish at times, qualities that are balanced by the ethereal lightness of his productions. His new album Nurture is an introspective, healing practice in creativity that came after seven years of writer’s block for the artist—and the result is just as healing for the listener. It obviously still translates to a live setting, though, as his festival Second Sky in the Bay Area, which was held on Sept. 18 - 19, sold out immediately. See him locally with opener Jai Wolf on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at The Saltair. The all-ages show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $39.50 presale, $45 day of show. Visit thesaltair.com for tickets and more info.

click to enlarge Talia Keys and the Love - CAT PALMER
  • Cat Palmer
  • Talia Keys and the Love
Talia Keys at The Monarch
If you wanna soak up the very last of summer nights before things get a little too autumn-ish, head up to Ogden’s The Monarch this Saturday, Sept. 18, for an outdoor set on the “upperdeck” of The Monarch building. Starting at 6 p.m., attendees can head up to the deck to get some drinks and enjoy some vinyl spun from the other deck of Dale James. After that, it’s Talia Keys and The Love for the rest of the night, so for fans of the artist and her amazing band, this is a great chance to get a whole lotta love. The show is $10 at the door, all-ages and dancing is deeply encouraged.

