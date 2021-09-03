Music Update Sept. 3

click to enlarge
Richie Releases Thank You, Have a Nice Day
Anthony Richardson, also known as Richie, is a young local musician who’s no stranger to the professional world of music-making. He grew up touring with the Choir of the Madeleine, but you wouldn’t know it from listening to his own personal music. On his new album, Thank You, Have a Nice Day
, he sounds far flung from any choir boy roots, and much closer to the kind of low-key, bedroom indie pop that’s exploding on platforms like TikTok these days. His single and the album opener “Heated” immediately sounds primed for viral fame—it plucks along gently, sunny but gloomy, and Richie’s low, warm voice sings the lyrics, “if I could get you anything you wanted would you choose me / and if I treat you like I used to would you use me?” The rest of the album follows the same kind of vibey energy, honeyed pacing despite the presence of slightly trippy beats and bright synths. The exception is perhaps “Think Bout You,” which feels a little more urgent, like a less lovesick version of Kendrick Lamar’s famous “Thinkin Bout You,” which immediately comes to mind. Altogether, the highlight of the album is still that single that starts things out, and the rest of the songs follow in its ambitious path. You can stream Thank You, Have a Nice Day
on Spotify, and follow Richie on Instagram at @anth.rich.
click to enlarge
Don’t Miss the Music at the Urban Arts Festival
The Urban Arts Festival is on this weekend, and there’s a ton to see, starting tonight. While there’s much to divert—including augmented reality experiences, live painting, basketball tournaments, Lowrider hop-off competitions, skate deck challenges, buskers, roller skating, an art market and of course, a vaccination station—there’s also hella music lined up for the weekend. Things kick off tonight at 5 p.m. on the fest’s two stages, the Dreamscapes Stage and the KUAA Stage. On Dreamscapes tonight, there’s Micon at 5 p.m., Nicolas Alan & West Bird at 6 p.m., La Calavera at 7 p.m., Dead Zephyris at 8 p.m. and Scarlet Rain at 9 p.m., while over at the KUAA Stage, tonight’s lineup includes Tycoon Machete at 5:30 p.m., Jacob T. Skeen at 6:30 p.m., Courtney Lane at 7:30 p.m., Raffi & Ischa at 9:30 p.m. and another TBA spot at 8:30 p.m. The rest of the weekend has too much going on to list here in full, but there will be dancers, aerial performances, drag performances and cabaret in addition to the music from noon to 4:30 p.m. on the Dreamscapes Stage Saturday, and more music through the same period of time Saturday at the KUAA Stage. After 4:30 p.m., the KUAA Stage will host the Hip Hop Block until 10 p.m., and local hip hop artists will take center stage. On Sunday, the rest of the music can be found at the KUAA stage from 11 a.m. to 4:20 p.m., and after that there will be a fashion show, breakdancing and an awards ceremony. So, clearly, there’s a lot going on for any visitor to the fest. Visit utaharts.org/urban-arts/festival
for the full schedule and line-up.