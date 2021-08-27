Music Update Aug. 27

click to enlarge
Pho3nix Child to Album Release Show
Local rapper Pho3nix Child
—also known as Cassandra Houston—is welcoming a new project into the world this Saturday, Aug. 28 at The Urban Lounge
. The album of honor will be Vangrondelle
, a musical extension of Houston's creative ethic and ethos, which all revolve around positivity and self-love. Former releases like the 2021 track “Obsession” are polished off with Houston’s distinctively smooth, sage delivery; they radiate such confidence, one gets the sense that it would be hard to get under their skin. The song also features slick, bright beats from fellow local music maker and brother Martian Textilez. For the album release, Pho3nix Child will receive support from a handful of locals from music and drag circles alike, including Icky Rogers, Marrlo Suzzanne, Jordi Roc, Kay Bye, Marina Marqueza and Bini. Doors are at 6 p.m. and the show is $12.
click to enlarge
Monarch Market and Beer Garden’s Got Music
The Monarch in Ogden has been a real boon to the arts community in the Northern Utah city, offering its large spaces and central location to the art-loving public of Ogden. On Saturdays, the Monarch’s patio becomes the perfect place to rest after doing your weekend farmer’s market shopping nearby—and they’ve got cold beers and music to tempt you to stay. This weekend the musical entertainment will come by way of singer and songwriter Yudi Ko and touring folk rock duo Crimson Calamity. After you’ve had your fill—of either brews or tunes—pop inside to peruse the Monarch Market, where a number of vendors will be selling various goods. The market is open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., with live music until 3 p.m. Visit themonarchogden.com
for more info.
Oasis Community Garden Concert
Another Ogden Treat this weekend includes a rescheduled outdoor concert at Oasis Community Garden—rescheduled because of one of the vicious storms last week swoopin' in when the show was supposed to go on. But the show goes on this week, and Onstage Ogden and Junior League of Ogden are presenting this free concert at the community garden with the help of six local student musicians with specialties in everything from classical music to pop. Artists on the roster include Kristene Murrow, Cody Casperson, Sahara and Nadija, Audrey Peterson, Chase Hearn and Emma Barker. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to the low-key affair, more details about which are available at facebook.com/oasisgardenogden/events
. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.