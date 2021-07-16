 Music Update July 16 | Buzz Blog
Friday, July 16, 2021

Music Update July 16

July 12 Minutes Max, future.exboyfriend's "Uhhh"

Posted By on July 16, 2021, 3:32 PM

click to enlarge 3hattrio_live_at_zion_artwork.jpeg
July 12 Minutes Max
This new edition of Salt Lake City Library's 12 Minute Max features, as it did last time, two longer works instead of the traditional three. First up is 3hattrio, a trio made up of Hal Cannon, Greg Istock and Eli Wrankle, all from Zion Canyon, Utah. They’ll perform music from their project Lost Sessions, which carries a harrowing tale—born from summer studio improvisations, the hard drive with all of the group’s experimentations was damaged by a falling piano of all things, and by some miracle, was retrieved thanks to a high-tech, tech-saving company. Their miracle project will be joined by a piece from 12MM frequent contributor Roxanne Gray and her short dance film Tableau. The film is a “study of play, curious and delightful; a wondering passage of time in a contained space: a kitchen table.” Gray’s works are always creative delights to see, so tune in to the live stream at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 at slcpl.org/events.

click to enlarge future.exboyfriend_uhhh_single_art.jpg
Local Singles: future.exboyfriend, “Uhhh”
Building on the wacky synth-pop sound presented on his single "Fool," future.exboyfriend is back with a new single and a whole band working with him. That being said, the now plural future.exboyfriend’s new single “Uhhh” is a squishy, squiggly psychedelic trip, with vocals that are warped in a way that recalls artists like the contemporary glam rock group Sheer Mag. If you don’t know Sheer Mag, imagine a playful animated or disturbing puppet goblin from an ‘80s era fantasy film taking up vocals. I think it makes for an interesting effect for the song, and you might, too. Find “Uhhh” on Spotify, and keep up with future.exboyfriend on Instagram at @future.exboyfriend.

