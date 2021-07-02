 Music Update July 2: Local Singles Roundup | Buzz Blog
Friday, July 2, 2021

Culture / Music

Music Update July 2: Local Singles Roundup

New music by Nicole Canaan, Marqueza & Adam Fuller

Posted By on July 2, 2021, 4:28 PM

click to enlarge marqueza_blue_single_art_-_pc_omar_castanon.jpg
Marqueza and Adam Fuller, “Blue”
The magic keeps happening between two new SLC collaborators: Marqueza and Adam Fuller (of the band Ivouries and several other musical endeavors). Both seem to have no trouble staying busy, as they’ve got a very quick follow up from their last release, the EP Omizu Diosa. “Blue” is the track in question, and it’s just another example of how the two are tangoing closer and closer to pop perfection. Out today, July 2, the track has an infectious rhythm on which Marqueza lays a tale meant to subvert typical male-dominated pop and R&B themes, like those popularized by Drake, Majid Jordan and others. As with much of Marqueza’s lyricism, the song is about “center[ing] myself in a situation fueled by toxic masculinity." Besides the affirming themes that are always reliably found in Marqueza tracks, this song is maybe one of the grooviest and most danceable that’s been presented by the pair. Stream it on Spotify, and keep up with them on Instagram at @marina.marqueza and @ivouriesfats.

click to enlarge nicole_canaan_dreaming_scheming_single_art_-_pc_savannah_mckenzie.jpeg
Nicole Canaan, “Dreaming Scheming”
The June 17 release by Nicole Canaan is another step in a deeper direction for the new artist on the scene—and the direction she’s going is lower, deeper into a lush, wacky pop sound. A champion of UPHERE! Records, she’s definitely a standout on the label, if only because she’s a pop soloist rejecting melody for weird shit. “Dreaming Scheming” is a borderline sensual track, especially because of Canaan’s low vocals, but veers away from any easy desire with the up-front-and-center instrumentals, somewhat ominous, dramatic synths building an inky mood. It is a far cry from the more indie-aligned tracks she was putting out last year, which is confusingly good and bad, because both styles work so well for Canaan. She’s certainly a unique figure in our scene right now because of all of her singles, but especially this newest. Keep up with her, because you oughta. Follow her on Instagram @nicolecanaan.

