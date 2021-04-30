Music Update: April 30

click to enlarge The Aces

Utah natives and nowadays Los Angelites The Aces are back with their first single since the release of their 2020 album. “Don’t Freak” drops today, April 30, ahead of May, which is also Mental Health Month—and a fitting drop date for a song that focuses on the frustrations of dealing with mental struggles. The song—a jangle pop track in the signature style of The Aces—focuses on frontwoman Cristal Ramirez’s struggles with panic attacks, which started hitting hard in 2020 for the singer. The song centers on the exasperation one can feel at oneself when you can’t just “get over it,” or “calm down,” which are common things aimed at people dealing with mental-health crises, whether big or small. This is certainly the case for Ramirez in the song, where her worries and negative self-talk are on full display (“I can’t take me anywhere”), as much as her reminders-to-self that she’s just taking it a day at a time. The refrain of the song is an audible eye roll in the direction of those lackluster responses to the topic of mental health: “just gotta do what they told me.” One can only assume that what she’s being told is “don’t freak,” but “Don’t Freak” shows how that’s easier said than done.The song is also featured on the second episode of the new Hulu series, which premiered April 26. The show centers around a reality TV photography competition, where The Aces are featured as subjects for the competing photographers to capture. The ep is, of course, soundtracked by and named “Don’t Freak.” Find the show on Hulu and find the track wherever you stream.Local solo artist Patrick Buie just announced his first single of 2021, “(Tell Me) What Went Wrong,” and it’s a song where little goes wrong. Up for streaming on Spotify today, it’s a lovely little track reminiscent of breezy beach rock with enough jazziness to give the instrumentals that kick it off some groovable weight. The brightness of these instruments are balanced by Buie’s plain-spoken singing style, as he ponders upon straight-forward and somewhat heavy memories “I never saw my mother cry / until my sister said her last goodbye / she’s not gone but she never comes around.” Between these musings and others of similar weight, his slick guitar re-enters the center, and tinkling keys (reminiscent of Andy Shauf’s similar employ) keep things bright, a strange juxtaposition. All the while each lyrical moment is capped by Buie’s simple refrain: “tell me, what went wrong?” He mentions God early in the song, so perhaps he’s asking God, or asking someone else to ask God for him. Either way the song’s generally sunny disposition is perhaps not in contrast to Buie’s somewhat gloomy memories, but a result of distance to them. Questions of God aside, though, this is a lovely little track. Listen to it on Spotify and follow Buie on Instagram at @patrickbuiemusic.Besides selling out a double show at Kilby Court this weekend, Layton-based artist Eli Jaxon knows how to bring the drama and anticipation, and he does it with his newest EP, released today.is the second local release I’ve seen in the past month that finds a young local artist drawing on unabashed classic rock themes. We’re talking glam rock riffs and keyboards that make one envision shooting halos of lasers. It reminds me specifically of another recent release by Lehi-based Aurhe, with their glam rock-informed album’s second track “Rock Me” even features the lyrics “rock me, roll me / do all you can to control me / I’m not backing down / believe me when I say / I’m gonna stand my ground.” Classic rock ’n’ roll posturing! The song’s outro also employs a jazzy sax part, to shake things up from their hair-metal leanings. While the opener, “Nothing Without You” is a similar track, the rest of the EP varies by quite a lot, with the ballad-ish “Midnight Sun.” Meanwhile, “Waiting for Summer,” featuring Macy Garrett and “Wild Eyes” go in more acoustic directions, with the latter also featuring a bluesy harmonica. These are wildly different from the other tracks on the EP, and Jaxon’s voice finds a more comfortable melodicism on them, too. On “Wild Eyes” Jaxon still channels vintage rock, but this time through heartland rock ’n’ roll like that of Kansas or the Eagles—all to tell a tale about some encounter with a wild beast. Give this widely varying EP a listen on Spotify, and go see him next time his shows aren’t sold out. Ten percent of album proceeds will be directed to the animal conservation charity Panthera (buy it at elijaxon.bandcamp.com). Follow him on Instagram at @elijaxn.