Music Update: April 16

An April Weekend with 12MM
As we brave something of a chilly spring weekend—not unusual at all for a typical, changeable Utah April—know you can tuck in at home for this month’s presentation by 12 Minutes Max
, the short-form performance series that has been shifted online throughout the pandemic. This month’s series is dance-heavy, starting out with work by choreographer/director Nick Blaylock, an Assistant Professor of Dance and Associate Chair/Dance Program Director of Southern Utah University’s Department of Theatre, Dance, & Arts Administration. The piece also features a musical composition co-created in different capacities by Callista Mincks, Caden Thomas, Dan Brown, Adam Guilliams and Blaylock. The dance work also features the talents of Olivia Beck, Tenille Taylor and Olivia Suarez. Titled Right to Be Right (So busy defending myself, I didn’t hear your critique)
, and if that sounds like the experience of being on Facebook to you ... well, that’s kind of what it’s about. They describe it as “a reflection of our perspective on society’s discourse—whether political or sacred—and the seemingly growing obsession with, and possession of, rightness, resulting in an inability to listen. Performers are working through tasks which—through fixation and Google's second definition of compulsion—inevitably lead to busy work and further individuality, and therefore, privatization.” More dance work comes at the end of the piece with a piece from Arin Lynn, an SLC-based dance and multimedia artist who graduated from the University of Utah. Their work I wonder what it must be like to be a paper flower will be performed by Tori Meyer, and is a meditation on stillness and stimulation.
Sandwiched in the middle of these two dance works is the musical component, an improvisational work by RICKSPLUND (pictured), which is the smushed-together name of collaborators Christian Asplund (on viola, piano and keyboards) and Steven Ricks (trombone and laptop electronics). Their improvised work has been seen by audiences all over the world; they’ve played at far-off venues like STEIM in Amsterdam, but also at modest home-based venues like Salty Cricket Composers’ Collective Melange
concert here in SLC. This performance comes ahead of an appearance on an upcoming pfMENTUM record label release, alongside fellow improvisers Vinny Golia and Ron Coulter.
Tune in this Sunday, April 18 at 2 p.m. at vimeo.com/533300959
, and find out more info on the event at slcpl.org/events.