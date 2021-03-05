 Music Update March 5: SLC Singles | Buzz Blog
DONATE
Support the Free Press.
Facts matter. Truth matters. Journalism matters.
Salt Lake City Weekly has been Utah's source of independent news and in-depth journalism since 1984.
Donate today to ensure the legacy continues.

Buzz Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, March 5, 2021

Culture / Music

Music Update March 5: SLC Singles

Posted By on March 5, 2021, 2:01 PM

  • Pin It
    Email
    Print
    Favorite
    Share
click to enlarge screenshot_from_growing_up_music_video.png
Cinders releases “Growing Up”
SLC trio Cinders released their first single in a few years on Feb. 21, by way of the song “Growing Up,” and the accompanying video on March 1. The track finds them once again channeling the brand of indie pop they perfected on their 2018 album Looking Forward to Looking Back. The song builds on a what seems to be a legacy of indie pop that was built in the early 20-teens—think Walk the Moon, Grouplove, Young the Giant and Neon Trees. “Growing Up,” sounds off like an incredulous, stepping-stone realization that growing up isn’t all it's cracked up to be, a tale as old as time. But it also smacks of a particularly millennial problem: We still feel like kids, because none of us can afford not to! Lead singer Montana Smith sings, “I’ll bet you thought that growing up would make you feel more mature / but I feel more like a kid than I ever did before / I’m over this! / Too old for finding peace of mind in pieces all the time / I guess that’s just the way it goes.” Despite these stressed lyrics, the song sounds like a neon-themed party, propped up by a chorus of ba-da-ba-da-da’s. Mixed by Phil Joly of Daft Punk, Lana Del Rey and The Strokes, the song is a shot of pure pop for those who can take it. View the video—which stars a stop-motion teddy bear being forced to “grow up” in a charming but also kind of tear-jerking tale—here. Find the song on Spotify.

click to enlarge choir_boy_cover_art_for_all_my_rowdy_friends_have_settled_down_.jpg
Choir Boy release cover of “All My Rowdy Friends (Have Settled Down)”
SLC’s indie pop darlings, Choir Boy—who in the spring of 2020 released their much-awaited second album just as the pandemic was settling in—are back to business, a bit, with a new cover of, of all things, a Hank Williams Jr. song. Those who know their music know it’s a distinctive combo on goth, affective ‘80s pop and contemporary indie that in recent years have won them overseas tours and fans to match. That makes this even more of a strange song to cover, since Williams Jr. is of course, a country man. The single just dropped for Bandcamp day, and it’s actually quite good, with Choir Boy’s signature synth parks mewing dreamily and singer Adam Klopp’s voice delivering the lyrics in his uniquely expressive range, with melancholy tone. Anyone who knows the lads in the band knows that they are a rowdy bunch themselves, but they, like all of us in this pandemic, have been forced to settle down. Oh, would it were owing to marital bliss instead of a virus. Stream it on Spotify or purchase at choirboy.bandcamp.com.

About The Author

Erin Moore

Erin Moore
Bio:
 Erin Moore is City Weekly's music editor. Email tips to: music@cityweekly.net.

On Topic...

More by Erin Moore

Latest in Buzz Blog

Promotions
Movie Times
···

© 2021 Salt Lake City Weekly

Website powered by Foundation