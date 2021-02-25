Movie Reviews: New Releases for Feb. 26

click to enlarge Hulu

Andra Day in The United States vs. Billie Holiday

As powerful as Davy Rothbart’s documentary is at times, it feels like one huge miscalculation keeps it from being monumental. Much of its impact comes from its scope: Rothbart meets 9-year-old Emmanuel Sanford-Durant and his 15-year-old brother Smurf on a Washington, D.C. basketball court, then proceeds to follow the family—including their mother Cheryl and sister Denice—for 20 years. Much of the drama comes from the patterns the family finds itself in—particularly Cheryl’s chronic drug abuse and Smurf’s life as a dealer—while Emmanuel in particular tries to find an alternate path. But Rothbart’s choice to open with a prologue that makes it clear tragedy will strike the family turns the first half of the movie into a waiting game for that tragedy, which affects everything we see even as the third act wrestles with the fallout. Several individual moments drive home the horrifying idea that this community so near the seat of America’s power just lives in expectation of death, like a T-shirt shop that seems almost entirely built on printing memorials to murdered youth. It simply feels like this particular story loses a bit of its potential by telegraphing its punches.(NR)“It’s just ordinary people doing their jobs,” says one subject of this Brazilian documentary set in a São Paolo supermarket early on; “Why would anyone want to watch that?” Director Tali Yankelevich thinks she has the answer, and she sort of does. Yes, the subjects are doing the simple work of keeping a grocery store running, from stocking the shelves to baking bread to cleaning the floors. But they’re also people, and there are some satisfying moments as the kind of service workers we pass every day reveal their inner lives—one checker’s story of an on-the-job panic attack, a bakery clerk digging into out-there philosophies, etc. That’s a worthy goal, but even at just 70-plus minutes, it feels like Yankelevich is pushing a concept that feels ideal for a short to feature length, and trying to wrestle a bunch of individuals' lives into something big about the search for meaning, even as she crafts some unexpectedly lovely images. It’s understandable that a filmmaker would latch on to a character like nerdy baker Ivan, and his obsession withheroes and cosplay, while it might actually be more ennobling to watch the simple skill involved in an artist hand-painting a sign for an upcoming sale.(NR)It’s hard to explain what’s so deeply frustrating about writer/director/star Julie Delpy’s domestic drama without venturing into the spoiler territory of what happens when it shifts to something besides domestic drama. Delpy plays Isabelle, a scientist recently separated from her husband James (Richard Armitage) and negotiating the difficult terrain of sharing custody of their 7-year-old daughter Zoe (Sophia Ally). The first hour focuses squarely on the conflict between Isabelle and James, which Delpy explores effectively in a mix of microagressions and flat-out macroaggressions, particularly when they’re both at their worst as Zoe faces a medical emergency. The film is on solid if familiar ground until (ATTENTION: Duck the hell out right now if you want to stay tabula rasa. Seriously. Right now.) Zoe dies, and Isabelle begins contemplating re-creating her with the help of a rogue cloning doctor in Moscow (Daniel Brühl). And everything that could have been compelling about that scenario—whether digging deep into maternal grief, or the tensions between Brühl’s doctor and his wife (Gemma Arterton), or what amounts to a science-fiction variation on—falls completely flat. The ending is almost inexcusable, cutting away at the point when the real questions would just be beginning, making it hard to understand what exactly the point was.(R)The complex mix of history and mythology in writer/director Philippe Lacôte’s film might reveal itself to be even more profound with more than a single look. Initially, it feels like it’s going to be a gritty prison drama, as a new inmate (Bakory Koné) arrives at a remote facility in the jungle of the Ivory Coast called MACA that’s effectively run by the prisoners. As MACA’s boss Blackbeard (Steve Tientcheu) faces declining health, he tries to put off rivals for his position by beginning a ritual night of storytelling, designating the new arrival as “Roman.” What follows involves Roman in a Scheherezade-like challenge to tell tales for his very life, as he shares legends of an outlaw called Zama King on an improbable life journey through magical battles and contemporary Ivorian politics. The storytelling scenes themselves are fascinating, as the other inmates often jump in to improvise pantomimed action or serve as a kind of Greek chorus. And while the machinations for control of the prison take on an almost Shakespearean quality, Lacôte explores how much stories, tradition and ritual play a role in any society, even one this seemingly chaotic. Plus, you’ve got Denis Lavant walking around with a chicken on his shoulder, which automatically warrants a recommendation.(R)Here’s a particularly odd bird that starts with the common perils of “tortured artist” biopics, adds a few uniquely over-the-top touches courtesy of director Lee Daniels, and still finds time to squeeze in some stuff that makes for a uniquely tragic character study. From a framing structure that opens with legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday (Andra Day) giving an interview about her life, the narrative flashes back to 1947, with Holiday becoming the target of a Federal narcotics agent (Garrett Hedlund) due to fear of Holiday’s anti-lynching anthem “Strange Fruit.” Much of the story revolves around Black undercover agent Jimmy Fletcher (Trevante Rhodes) working to help take down Holiday before becoming close to her, which ultimately gives it an arc very similar to. The comparison doesn’t do this movie any favors, and tends to sideline Day’s terrific performance. There’s also overkill in Daniels’ montages, even as he understands how to turn Holiday’s singing of “Strange Fruit” into a straight-at-the-camera act of defiance. Also: If you’re going to cast Natasha Lyonne as Tallulah Bankhead, for heaven’s sake give us Natasha Lyonne as Tallulah Bankhead, not just a couple minutes of tease.(R)