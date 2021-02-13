"Minari" Tops 2020 Awards of Utah Film Critics Association

click to enlarge
At the annual meeting of the Utah Film Critics Association, Lee Isaac Chung’s autobiographical drama Minari
took Best Picture honors, leading a wide-ranging list of winners.
Regina King was recognized for Best Achievement in Directing for the theatrical adaptation One Night in Miami…
, while Leslie Odom, Jr. won Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Male for his performance in the film as singer Sam Cooke.
In the Lead Acting categories, Frances McDormand won for her role as an itinerant woman in Nomadland
, while Riz Ahmed won for his performance as a drummer dealing with hearing loss in Sound of Metal
. Supporting Performance, Female went to Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
.
Screenplay awards went to Charlie Kaufman in the Adapted Screenplay category for I’m Thinking of Ending Things
, while Original Screenplay went to Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7
.
The UFCA annually awards the Vice/Martin Award for Performance in a Science-Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film, created in honor of late UFCA members Jeff Vice and Jimmy Martin. Elisabeth Moss won for her performance in The Invisible Man
.
The Utah Film Critics Association is made up of Utah-based film journalists contributing to print, broadcast and online outlets. For membership and other information, visit utahfilmcritics.com.
FULL LIST OF 2020 WINNERS
Best Picture: Minari
; Runner-up: Soul
Best Achievement in Directing:
Regina King, One Night in Miami…
; Runner-up: Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Best Lead Performance, Male:
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
; Runners-up: Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
and StevenYeun, Minari
Best Lead Performance, Female:
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
; Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Performance, Female:
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
; Runner-up: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Best Supporting Performance, Male:
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami…
; Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Vice/Martin Award for Performance in a Science-Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film:
Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
; Runner-up: Cristin Milioti, Palm Springs
Best Original Screenplay:
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
; Runner-up: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Charlie Kaufman, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
; Runner-up: Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami...
Best Cinematography:
Joshua James Richards, Nomadland
; Runner-up: Lukasz Zal, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Best Original Score:
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Soul
; Runner-up: Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
Best Film Editing:
Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7
; Runners-up: Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal
and Jennifer Lame, Tenet
Best Documentary Feature: Dick Johnson Is Dead
; Runner-up: Time
Best Animated Feature: Wolfwalkers
; Runner-up: Soul
Best Non-English Language Feature: Another Round
; Runner-up: Bacarau