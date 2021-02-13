"Minari" Tops 2020 Awards of Utah Film Critics Association

click to enlarge

At the annual meeting of the Utah Film Critics Association, Lee Isaac Chung’s autobiographical dramatook Best Picture honors, leading a wide-ranging list of winners.Regina King was recognized for Best Achievement in Directing for the theatrical adaptation, while Leslie Odom, Jr. won Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Male for his performance in the film as singer Sam Cooke.In the Lead Acting categories, Frances McDormand won for her role as an itinerant woman in, while Riz Ahmed won for his performance as a drummer dealing with hearing loss in. Supporting Performance, Female went to Maria Bakalova forScreenplay awards went to Charlie Kaufman in the Adapted Screenplay category for, while Original Screenplay went to Aaron Sorkin forThe UFCA annually awards the Vice/Martin Award for Performance in a Science-Fiction, Fantasy or Horror Film, created in honor of late UFCA members Jeff Vice and Jimmy Martin. Elisabeth Moss won for her performance inThe Utah Film Critics Association is made up of Utah-based film journalists contributing to print, broadcast and online outlets. For membership and other information, visit utahfilmcritics.com.; Runner-up:Regina King,; Runner-up: Lee Isaac Chung,Riz Ahmed,; Runners-up: Chadwick Boseman,and StevenYeun,Frances McDormand,; Carey Mulligan,Maria Bakalova,; Runner-up: Youn Yuh-jung,Leslie Odom, Jr.,; Daniel Kaluuya,Elisabeth Moss,; Runner-up: Cristin Milioti,Aaron Sorkin,; Runner-up: Emerald Fennell,Charlie Kaufman,; Runner-up: Kemp Powers,Joshua James Richards,; Runner-up: Lukasz Zal,Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross,; Runner-up: Ludwig Göransson,Alan Baumgarten,; Runners-up: Mikkel E.G. Nielsen,and Jennifer Lame,; Runner-up:; Runner-up:; Runner-up: